Whatever, loser.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has renewed a lawsuit against the city of Houston over Mayor John Whitmire’s recent executive order limiting how police interact with federal immigration authorities, but the mayor vowed to fight the state in court.

Attorneys in Paxton’s office on Friday filed a motion for summary judgement in a case originally brought earlier this year in Fort Bend County, arguing Whitmire’s Nov. 6 executive order violated Senate Bill 4, which prohibits cities and counties from declining to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The motion comes as the clock is ticking down on Paxton’s time in office. He lost the race for U.S. Senate in a Democratic sweep of all statewide offices – including the attorney general’s office – in the midterm election. Whitmire issued the executive order limiting how police interact with ICE days later.

Officials with Paxton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

“The good news is that with the election results, with the governor-elect, the attorney general – SB 4 is not their priority,” Whitmire said after a Tuesday morning groundbreaking on a new adoption center for the city animal shelter.

Joe Jaworski, an attorney and former Democratic candidate for attorney general, said he couldn’t see any path for Paxton to win the case before his time is office is up. It would take 21 days to set a hearing for the motion and, in all likelihood, incoming Attorney General Nathan Johnson would dismiss the case on his first day in office, Jaworski said.

Paxton is proceeding with the case against Houston despite having dropped other high-profile cases since the election, Jaworski noted.

“It feels like some of the MAGA warriors are undaunted and, while they can, sending out signals to the base to see who’s still there,” he said.

Travis Fife, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project, echoed that.

“Paxton should enjoy his vacation to Fiji and leave Houston to the clear will of its voters,” Fife said.