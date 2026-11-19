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The U.S. has lost its measles-free status, international health officials said Tuesday, as the highly contagious virus once relegated to medical textbooks has spread — largely among the unvaccinated — at the highest rate in more than 30 years.

Mexico also lost its measles-elimination status, following a resurgence of the virus there that included a massive outbreak in Chihuahua state. Bolivia, too, lost its status.

The Pan American Health Organization declaration has few practical implications and is largely symbolic, but it marks a sharp turnabout in a disease largely controlled through decades of scientific advances. It also may be seen as the beginning of an era in which diseases of the past become deadly problems for the modern world.

“Measles elimination is not a trophy that is won once and placed on a shelf,” Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s director, said at a news conference. “It is an achievement that must be safeguarded every day by closing immunity gaps and ensuring we reach every community.”

PAHO expects the U.S., Bolivia and Mexico to submit plans “in the coming weeks” for how each country will go about trying to stop transmission for at least a year and regain measles elimination status, Dr. Daniel Salas, the organization’s executive manager for immunizations, told reporters.

Measles has been spreading throughout the Americas since 2024. The outbreaks in North America started in close-knit Mennonite communities and have since spread to areas with low vaccination rates. Last year, Canada lost its measles-free designation for the first time since 1998.

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Measles vaccines have safely stopped the virus’ spread in the U.S. for 30 years.

It takes a community vaccination rate of 95% to prevent outbreaks, experts say. But as fewer parents vaccinate their children and federal leaders sow doubt and confusion about the importance of getting vaccinated, the virus has found footholds in communities across the U.S. All but three states have reported a confirmed case of measles this year.

The last two years have been the worst in a generation in the U.S., with more than 7,000 cases and 13 reported deaths. Nearly all of those people were either unvaccinated or didn’t report whether they were vaccinated. More than 10% of those infected had to be hospitalized.

The illness typically begins with a high fever followed by a telltale rash that starts on the face and neck. Most people recover, but it’s one of the leading causes of death among young children, according to the World Health Organization. Serious complications, including blindness and swelling of the brain, are more common in young children and adults over age 30.

Ten measles-associated deaths have been reported in the U.S. this year, making it the deadliest in more than three decades. Health officials haven’t released detailed information on each death, but at least five of the dead were children.

Since the U.S. eliminated measles in 2000, public health officials usually logged fewer than 200 cases a year, most of them tied to international travel.

But since 2025, measles has sickened thousands. It started with a major outbreak in the Southwest.

In Texas, more than 760 people got sick and two children died. In New Mexico, about 100 people got sick and one adult died. Then measles exploded in rural border towns in Arizona and Utah, followed by a major outbreak in South Carolina in the winter and spring that sickened nearly 1,000 people.

This year has been much worse — the worst for measles cases since 1991. The more than 5,400 confirmed cases so far this year are already double the 2025 tally, driven largely by an outbreak in Pennsylvania that dwarfed the earlier ones.

And the outbreak tallies are almost certainly an undercount, public health experts say.