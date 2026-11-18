We’ll see what they do.

Republican Alan Blaylock is looking to the Texas Supreme Court to block the certification of election results after he lost the race for Texas House District 93 to Democrat Ericka Lomick.

Blaylock has petitioned the state’s highest court to prevent the certification of election results declaring Lomick the winner.

Lomick won the race despite suspending her campaign before early voting started in response to questions about her eligibility for the office. Despite suspending her campaign, Lomick was still on the ballot and secured 810 more votes than Blaylock.

The decision to suspend her campaign came after the Protect and Serve Texas PAC, which supported Blaylock, questioned her eligibility with accusations of “federal convictions, unpaid taxes and deceptive statements.”

At the time the accusations first began circulating, Lomick said in a statement that she was suspending her campaign to “allow the people of HD 93 to elect someone who can serve the district without the burden of defending against attacks that would threaten to derail the business of the people.”

The Texas Tribune reported Lomick does have a felony conviction stemming from a federal mortgage fraud case in North Carolina.

Lomick later confirmed the felony conviction and said she was “fully released from the resulting disabilities” by the court.

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The Tarrant County Commissioners Court canvased the results of the election Nov. 13 and made no finding of Lomick’s eligiblity. Under normal circumstances, that would pass the decision on to the Texas House of Representatives, which has under the state constitution the purview to determine eligibility of its members.

But the filing from Blaylock may change that.

In it, Blaylock “asks the court to preserve its jurisdiction by temporarily preventing any certificate of election” from declaring Lomick the winner.

If the court or the Texas House of Representatives determines Lomick is not eligible it would trigger a special election to fill the open seat in District 93.

A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Texan News on Tuesday that the governor will “await guidance from the courts about whether [Lomick] is legally qualified to serve and whether she may be issued a certificate of election.”