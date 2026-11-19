I wish him success.

The Houston man who prosecutors allege was intentionally run over last month by an SUV driven by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immigration agent is seeking a court order to have him released from federal custody.

A lawyer representing Miguel Parra Hernandez on Thursday filed a petition in Houston federal court challenging his “unlawful detention” by federal immigration authorities.

The petition argues, in part, that Parra Hernandez should be free so he can help the prosecution of the agent accused of running him over and seriously injuring him. Harris County prosecutors on Oct. 16 officially requested that he be granted a U visa, a temporary permit that allows a person without legal status to be protected from detention and removal if they are a witness to a crime, attorney Kim Bruno wrote.

Parra Hernandez’s detention “burdens his ability to participate in the prosecution, to meet with prosecutors, attend hearings and testify,” Bruno wrote.

Parra Hernandez had not been approved for a U Visa as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

[…]

On Oct. 30, Harris County prosecutors charged ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales, who was behind the wheel of the SUV, with aggravated assault.

Morales has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers called the crash accidental, said they intend to have his case removed to federal court, and accused Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, a Democrat, of pursuing a political prosecution in opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The petition also argued that Parra Hernandez was improperly detained. In the hours after his arrest, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the agents were attempting to arrest another man, Jose Mendoza Cervantes. But reporting in the days that followed the crash revealed that Mendoza Cervantes died in 2017.

“DHS stated that the ICE officers were looking for a different individual when they encountered [Parra Hernandez],” Bruno wrote. At the time they didn’t know his name, nationality or immigration history, and couldn’t have had probable cause to arrest him, she wrote. She also argued that the way Parra Hernandez was detained violated his right against unreasonable seizure.