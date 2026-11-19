What the hell?

Houston’s legal department has rejected a bid from three council members to codify Mayor John Whitmire’s recent executive order limiting police cooperation with federal immigration authorities, arguing that doing so would violate the law.

City Attorney Arturo Michel’s decision comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton renewed a lawsuit against Houston over Whitmire’s executive order, arguing it violates a state law that blocks local authorities from declining to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. The legal opinion also follows days of Whitmire criticizing the council’s proposed ordinance, saying his executive action is sufficient.

“Our … immigration ordinance mirrored the mayor’s executive order language verbatim and would codify it into law,” Council Members Alejandra Salinas, Edward Pollard and Tiffany Thomas wrote in a joint statement. “Yet the mayor’s legal department has determined that council cannot even bring this ordinance to a vote.”

The council members filed the measure through Proposition A, a 2023 charter amendment that lets three council members add items to the council agenda, a power otherwise reserved for the mayor. The proposal also would force leadership at the Houston Police Department to include more details about each incident in which officers interact with ICE in quarterly reports the council directed HPD to start producing earlier this year.

Michel, in a letter explaining the decision, argued the measure would have intruded on the mayor’s administrative authority, where the council holds only legislative authority.

Whitmire and Michel said they could revisit the issue once incoming Attorney General Nathan Johnson assumes office in January following Democrats’ sweep of Texas’ statewide offices in the midterm election earlier this month.

“Let the new leadership take place, let Congress go to work and do their job, and we can always see where we are on a future date,” Whitmire said after Wednesday’s regular city council meeting. “It’s certainly not prudent thing to do now.”

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Pollard suggested that deeming the proposed ordinance unlawful jeopardizes the city’s legal position in court as it defends identical language in Whitmire’s executive order against Paxton.

“The executive order… the mayor understand there are risks in the position he took for this move… and he feels comfortable that the risks are minimal,” Michel told the council.

Salinas similarly questioned Michel’s ruling, noting previous council proposals on how HPD works with ICE were brought forward successfully under Proposition A, with Michel’s department allowing most of the provisions of those measures to reach a vote.

“I’m really struggling to understand how in March, the council was authorized to provide a framework by which the department can operate,” she said, “but now you have changed your mind.”

Whitmire ended the discussion, saying, “I’ve decided that executive order is the most effective means to carry out the policy.”

After Wednesday’s council meeting, Thomas criticized the mayor for his shifting position on the issue of HPD’s collaboration with ICE.