From Chron columnist Kirk Bohls, longtime UT Longhorn ball-knower.

With Gina Hinojosa’s rise to power as a Democratic governor-elect of Texas and the first Latina governor of the state comes her authority to appoint chairmen of the board of regents. Or chairwomen. A prominent state lobbyist and extremely close long-time observer of Texas athletics told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Kevin Eltife will not have his appointment renewed as chairman of the Texas Board of Regents when it expires Feb. 1. “He’s out,” the source said Tuesday. “Hinojosa is going to immediately put her people in charge on the board. I would be surprised if the board doesn’t recognize there’s a new sheriff in town.”

The source added that he “would be shocked if it’s not a minority, and possibly a woman. That’s just the feel that I have. She’s a woman. She is a minority, and I think that her first actions will emphasize that point. Not to overemphasize it, but just to say this is who I am, and this is who I want.” Two women, Janeice Longoria and Christina Melton Crain, currently serve on the Texas board. Other prominent women like LBJ’s wife Lady Bird Johnson and Janey Briscoe, whose husband Dolph was the Texas governor from 1973-79, served as regents.

While Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte and Eltife have been closely aligned and seem to always be in lockstep, the buck has always stopped with Eltife, who spearheaded the move to hire Steve Sarkisian six years ago and who clearly was heavily invested in the athletic program. He was on hand for Texas’ most recent win over LSU and was hugging up Arch Manning. The expiration of Eltife’s term Feb. 1 could empower CDC in his role since some expect the new chairperson to be more academic-minded than athletic-centric. “I would think so,” the source said. “And you know, change is an opportunity. That’s the way I always look at change.” A second governmental expert told the Chronicle that Hinojosa “likes athletics but she’s not nearly as enamored with it as the former governor.”

The source said he wasn’t sure if Cody Campbell’s tenure at Texas Tech could be extended, saying, “I don’t know because he gives so much money. That’s a different story.”

A second power broker told the Chronicle that Hinojosa will probably try to make a large statement about the direction of her administration in this new blue wave that swept Democrats into power. “The power of governor appointments is her biggest stick. Chairman of the board of the University of Texas is one of the most coveted political appointments in Texas. This will be a real symbolic appointment for Gina.”