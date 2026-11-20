Boy, who could have seen that coming?

State environmental regulators have resumed reviewing data center permits, bringing an end to an earlier directive from Gov. Greg Abbott ordering a pause on permit approvals related to data center projects.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received notice on Friday from Abbott’s office that officials at the state’s electric grid had completed gathering information on potential community impacts from data centers — one of multiple issues Abbott asked grid officials and electricity regulators to evaluate.

“The agency has resumed its normal permit review process and will evaluate applications under all applicable state and federal laws and regulations,” TCEQ spokesperson Laura Lopez said in a written statement.

In August, Abbott had called on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and electricity regulators to audit all data centers trying to connect to the grid, as well as gather information about tax incentives, power use, water use and potential neighborhood impacts. Abbott at that time paused approval of any grid interconnections for data centers while the audit was completed.

In his Sept. 21 letter to TCEQ calling for the environmental permitting pause, Abbott said the agency needed to wait until ERCOT “completes its review.”

Environmental advocates at Public Citizen, responding to the news of the resumed permits, called on TCEQ commissioners to resign.

“The TCEQ is asserting that ERCOT has concluded its assessment of the community impacts of data centers, and without sharing those results with communities or detailing how the TCEQ will incorporate the findings into permitting decisions, agency leadership has begun unilaterally issuing data center permits,” said Kathryn Guerra, the TCEQ watchdog campaign director for Public Citizen, in a statement.

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ERCOT provided an update on its review of community impacts to electric regulators at the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Nov. 5. ERCOT reported receiving responses from 93% of 465 projects, which provided enough information for “a statistically meaningful analysis for the final report.”

ERCOT officials plan to report their full findings to the PUC on Dec. 10 and discuss them at the next PUC open meeting Dec. 17.