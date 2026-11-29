“A Tiny Firm Was Hired to Run ICE’s Biggest Detention Facility. Here’s How It All Imploded.”

“People Are Making a Strange Accusation About GTA 6. I Have an Official Ruling.”

“This is Decatur’s semi-regular repair café, one of a few hundred meetings like it across the United States. More Americans than ever are turning to these community gatherings to fix what they already own, resisting the influence of companies selling everything from hiking boots, smartphones, and hot water boilers, that push for replacement over repair. One consequence of this throw-away economy is an increase in greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing that threatens to intensify climate change.”

“And my cardiologist friend, who I presume is vacationing somewhere in outer space right now, would have to work approximately 106 years to make as much money as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule would get for getting fired this very second.”

“Grand Theft Auto was supposed to turn us all into criminals. It didn’t.”

“America’s religious “nones” have gained a visible foothold in Congress: Five lawmakers will claim no religious affiliation in January, up from a single member just two years ago.”

“Kyrsten Sinema Sued Under Rare Law for Being a Home-Wrecker“. That is a headline from a respectable publication, by the way.

“Two years ago, Representative Sarah McBride arrived on Capitol Hill as the first openly transgender member of Congress and was immediately targeted by majority Republicans who moved to ban her from using women’s bathrooms. On Thursday, on the second anniversary of that day, Democrats elected Ms. McBride, of Delaware, to serve as one of their top leaders, in charge of helping to oversee messaging for a large new majority that has promised major changes.”

I love this story about Mountaineer Marching Band trumpeter Dawn West, who was recognized as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest career as a female marching band member. She was given presented with the award by John “Grungy” Gladu, whose record as the longest career as a male marching band member was certified at the same time as West’s record. Grungy is a friend of mine – I’ve been in the Rice MOB with him for 38 years (he’s now at 53) – and I’m just delighted that he helped make this happen.

RIP, Tom Jackson, three-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Denver Broncos, who played on their first Super Bowl team and later went on to a Hall of Fame broadcasting career with ESPN.

RIP, Mónica Rhor, longtime journalist who covered education, including with the Houston Chronicle.

“But I’m not surprised. The MAGA coalition doesn’t believe a social safety net should exist, and the closest thing to a policy for caregivers they have is that extended family should do free labor for you when you need care. To acknowledge the sketch, and the conversation around it, is to acknowledge that theirs is a political movement that’s actively hostile to families and believes women should only be unpaid caregivers for everyone else in their lives.”

“But it also clear that, beyond all the trappings of the 2020s culture war and generative AI, this is a fairly classic American pop culture story. A young Black person made something and white teenagers have appropriated it because it feels dangerous.”

“The Trump Administration Is About to Make Pregnancy That Much Harder”.

“It wasn’t just Blacks, Latinos, and young voters who powered 2026’s Blue Tsunami. Aged 45 to 64, Gen X, older Millennials, and the youngest Boomers made the Democratic landslide possible.”

Live from Paris, it’s Saturday Night en Francais.

“It’s frustrating having a president so easy to manipulate and eager to be corrupted as Donald Trump.”

RIP, John Rogers, youngest son of Fred “Mister” Rogers.

How the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade gets put together.

“Multiple individuals or groups seem to have scored huge returns on bets on so-called prediction markets, placed shortly before the announcement was made that Jensen Huang would be restored to his position as Nvidia CEO.”

RIP, Andy Taylor, guitarist for Duran Duran.

RIP, Veruschka, German supermodel whose career started in the 1960s.

“Here are 10 Musk investigations for the Democratic majority to launch”.

“[The] Chicks have signed on to fight artificial intelligence in music, joining fellow Texan Guy Forsyth and about a dozen other musicians suing [Suno,] an internet song generator for illegally using their likeness.

“Who do you think is most deserving of a Golden Duke award this year? Submit your nominations for your favorite bad actors”.

RIP, Mike Love, singer and co-founder of The Beach Boys.

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