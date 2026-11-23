One campaign season ends, another begins. Such is the circle of life.

An unusually large crowd of Houston’s democratic socialists, clad in revolutionary red and a few “Talafreako” T-shirts, packed a buzzing Trinity Episcopal Church last Thursday to unpack what Texas’ midterm blue wave could bring: a higher minimum wage? Union bargaining rights? Taxes on the ultra-wealthy?

The group also took aim at a new political goal: Houston’s 2027 city election, when Mayor John Whitmire and all city council seats will be on the ballot.

“This is a critical moment, there’s a lot of eyes on the DSA right now,” chapter co-chair Jasmine Khadem González told the crowd. “Our politics are a threat to the elites, the oligarchs, the one percent, and the politicians on both sides of the aisle.”

She ended her speech with a call to action, met with resounding applause: “Can we commit to electing democratic socialists in the city of Houston?”

The Democratic Socialists of America are just one of a constellation of left-wing groups in Houston looking to capitalize off of Democrats’ recent successes and keep the momentum going into next November’s municipal election.

Though Houston has been governed by Democrats for decades, established figures courting the endorsements of groups like the city’s contractors, homebuilders and public safety unions have tended to win office more often than progressive candidates advocating structural change.

That’s in part because fewer voters typically show up in non-partisan, off-cycle municipal races, and those who do often skew older and more conservative than the general electorate, said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus.

That has produced elections fought over issues like public safety, potholes and poor drainage rather than ideological lines.

“Because the cycles don’t match up with the normal midterm and presidential cycle, the voters are different and they tend to be less ideologically motivated,” Rottinghaus said. “Houston is built for moderation.”

But several progressives said the midterms provided a new playbook of addressing cost-of-living concerns through populist ideas. Left-wing politics now drive elections in other big cities, they say. Why not Houston?

“For so long, it’s just the city’s corporate elite running everything,” said Karthik Soora, a leader of the Houston Progressive Caucus. “We’ll see if we are able to assemble a new coalition. That’s the task that we’ve been preparing for.”

His group, formed in 2024, plans to field and back candidates for the first time in a municipal cycle, joining many other long-standing Democratic groups that endorse establishment and progressive candidates.

Soora says he hopes the left will consolidate behind a first-of-its-kind slate, in part to avoid multiple progressive candidates competing for the same votes and failing to advance to December runoff elections between the top two finishers in each race.

Other progressive groups also are looking to get into the mix, including transportation advocates angered by the Whitmire administration’s moves to slow rail service and tear out bicycle infrastructure. Whitmire, though a Democrat, relied in part on conservative voters in his 2023 election and is a galvanizing force for some progressives.

With Republican state officials leaving office, city leaders should be pushed to the left on transit issues, said Michael Moritz, who is helping form a new political action committee to support pro-transit candidates.

“The era of small-minded ideas and toe-treading municipal governance is over,” said Moritz. “Those scapegoats are gone, and the city will be able to do what it wants and what its people want… with far more creative and bolder ideas than before.”

Whitmire, for his part, has stressed his ties with the Democrats newly in power, including likely Texas House Speaker Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, and said he will leverage them to secure state funds and laws benefiting the city.

“Houston’s in an excellent position going forward,” Whitmire said the day after the election. “Certainly the experience and relationships will continue to move the city forward.”