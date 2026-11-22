We’ll see what the effects are.

The Houston City Council amended the city charter on Tuesday to deprioritize misdemeanor marijuana enforcement and permanently ban no-knock warrants, two weeks after voters overwhelmingly approved the amendment.

Proposition A was placed on the ballot after progressive advocacy group Ground Game Texas gathered more than 40,000 signatures on a petition for the city charter amendment.

More than 70% of voters supported the proposition — with 423,244 votes in favor to 168,961 against — to “require the Houston Police Department to make enforcement of Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest law-enforcement priority” and to “prohibit Houston police officers from requesting or executing ‘no-knock’ search warrants.”

The charter amendment came after a sharp uptick in arrests and prosecutions for misdemeanor marijuana possession across Harris County.

Under Mayor John Whitmire, who took office in 2024, Houston police officers have arrested about 440 people per year for misdemeanor marijuana possession — up from an annual average of about 35 from 2021 through 2023 — according to data obtained by Houston Public Media. According to an analysis of Harris County criminal court records, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office ramped up prosecutions of misdemeanor marijuana cases in 2024 — from an average of 151 in the preceding three years to more than 1,600.

A spokesperson for HPD did not immediately respond to questions about how the charter amendment would change department policy.