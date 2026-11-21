Races don’t get much closer than this.

State Rep. Keresa Richardson’s Democratic opponent has requested a recount in the race Richardson won by a razor-thin margin of 7 votes. Brittany Black said she submitted a recount petition Wednesday evening.

Candidates may request a recount if the margin between two candidates is less than 10% of the number of votes received by the winner, according to state law. More than 91,000 were cast in Texas House District 61 that includes parts of McKinney, Frisco and Celina.

Black said her campaign was working to ensure that every ballot cast was counted.

“We owe it to every voter in the district to ensure the results reflect the will of the people,” Black said in a statement on social media. “When the difference is just seven votes … a full recount isn’t just warranted, it’s the responsible thing to do.”

Black’s campaign has been raising money to crowdfund legal expenses associated with a recount. According to state law, a recount coordinator, typically the county judge, must approve a recount petition before the recount proceeds.

Under state law, the coordinator has 48 hours to accept or reject the petition once received, which would be the end of Friday. If it is approved, the coordinator will then appoint a recount committee and set a timeline for the process.

In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats made inroads in historically red Collin County. They unseated one of the county’s incumbent GOP state representatives and flipped a seat on the formerly all-Republican county Commissioner’s Court. If Black wins the recount, Democrats would control three of the five state house districts in Collin County.