Races don’t get much closer than this.
State Rep. Keresa Richardson’s Democratic opponent has requested a recount in the race Richardson won by a razor-thin margin of 7 votes. Brittany Black said she submitted a recount petition Wednesday evening.
Candidates may request a recount if the margin between two candidates is less than 10% of the number of votes received by the winner, according to state law. More than 91,000 were cast in Texas House District 61 that includes parts of McKinney, Frisco and Celina.
Black said her campaign was working to ensure that every ballot cast was counted.
“We owe it to every voter in the district to ensure the results reflect the will of the people,” Black said in a statement on social media. “When the difference is just seven votes … a full recount isn’t just warranted, it’s the responsible thing to do.”
Black’s campaign has been raising money to crowdfund legal expenses associated with a recount. According to state law, a recount coordinator, typically the county judge, must approve a recount petition before the recount proceeds.
Under state law, the coordinator has 48 hours to accept or reject the petition once received, which would be the end of Friday. If it is approved, the coordinator will then appoint a recount committee and set a timeline for the process.
In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats made inroads in historically red Collin County. They unseated one of the county’s incumbent GOP state representatives and flipped a seat on the formerly all-Republican county Commissioner’s Court. If Black wins the recount, Democrats would control three of the five state house districts in Collin County.
I’ve said before that recounts are almost always mere formalities, but it’s hard to argue with wanting one in a race this close. There are other steps that Black can take if that fails, including an election contest. Which again is usually an exercise in futility but in an election this close the odds of success are greater than zero. I’ll keep an eye on it.
THE CLOSE-OUTCOME PROBLEM & POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS
With a margin of victory this close, the problem is that a manual recount may also be subject to error. So, if the overarching objective is confidence in the determination of the correct winner, such confidence cannot really be obtained through a recount.
MINIMUM MARGIN & AUTOMATIC DO-OVER
An alternative solution would be to change the Election Code to specify a minimum number of votes over the opponent’s to declare a winner, and to automatically repeat the election if the threshold is not met.
Alternatively, a provision could be adopted where the loser either formally accepts defeat by a narrow margin or has the option to contest and thereby trigger an automatic do-over if the margin is less than the statutorily fixed number of votes (count) or a predefined percentage point difference. The current 10% for loser-initiated recounts is entirely too large and itself casts doubt on the integrity of the current system of election administration and vote counting.
A third option would be to allow for a recount under the current regime, but have a trigger provision that kicks in when the recount still results in a very close margin (or if the winner changes as a result of the recount). The threshold would have to be fixed statutorily before the election. Such rule setting should not be done after the fact (not to mention judicially) because that would put the court in the position to pick the winner by designing a new post-facto decision rule to validate the court’s own preferred winner. –> Bush-Gore fiasco
A do-over would also be beneficial to the voters, because they will then have the opportunity to reconsider their choice in light of the previous close outcome, aware that the race is very competitive and that every single vote counts.
The downside is the additional cost for election administration for the special do-over election, but the same costs must be incurred when seats are left to be filled by a successor because a Lege member gets elected to another office, or dies in office or resigns, thus creating a vacancy. In some cases the do-over can be combined with another election, resulting only in incremental costs.
Judicial election challenges, of course, are also expensive although the cost allocation is different.
LOW TURNOUT CONSIDERATIONS
It may very well be that the do-over will attract fewer voters, but that’s already the case with run-off elections and special elections to fill vacancies. So, this follow-up election scenario is not inherently objectionable.
In some jurisdictions, a minimum participation level is required for validity (and legitimacy of the outcome), but that typically applies to referenda.
See https://modeldiplomat.com/learn/glossary/referendum-quorum
In any event, in comparative view, turnout is low in U.S. elections, and quorum rules typically don’t apply to popular elections even though they are important in elected legislative bodies.
KEY WORDS: Election system design, election administration, vote count validation, margin of victory, election contest, quorum rules in popular elections
I disagree that the manual recount is subject to error. With the current voting systems, this is mainly an audit to make sure all machines and votes are accounted for. (in Georgia this cycle, someone forgot to tabulate one machine, which was caught and corrected.)
The extraordinary time and cost of re-doing close elections to have a minimum margin or a minimum turnout requirement would far outweigh the concerns that every now and then we have a close election. These squeakers reinforce the mantra that very vote counts.