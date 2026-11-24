This post will be a companion to this one on the rural vote, which included a closer look at how Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa did against Greg Abbott in counties of different sizes, compared to previous Abbott opponents. I’m going to start with a similar analysis for James Talarico versus Beto O’Rourke in 2018, and then get into some Talarico-Hinojosa comparisons. Lots of numbers to come, so strap in.

Here are the breakdowns by county size, comparing the 2018 and 2026 Senate races.

Fewer than 10K voters:

Year Cruz Beto Cruz% Beto% Cruz margin ============================================================= 2018 195,525 62,262 75.85% 24.15% 133,263 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 257,787 48.49% 3.08% Year Paxton Talarico Paxton% Talarico% Paxton margin ============================================================= 2026 156,394 63,817 71.02% 28.98% 92,577 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 220,211 45.18% 2.23%

As before, not a whole lot of voters here, and it’s reliably red. Talarico lost this batch by about eight thousand fewer voters than Hinojosa did, and both of them did considerably better than Beto in 2018.

Between 10K and 100K voters:

Year Cruz Beto Cruz% Beto% Cruz margin ============================================================= 2018 1,234,082 435,546 73.91% 26.09% 798,536 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,669,628 50.86% 19.94% Year Paxton Talarico Paxton% Talarico% Paxton margin ============================================================= 2026 1,086,134 528,567 67.27% 32.73% 557,567 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 1,614,701 47.99% 16.33%

Talarico’s deficit was about 180K voters less than Hinojosa’s so there’s some real separation here. But note that Talarico’s improvement over Beto in 2018 is more than enough to wipe out Beto’s margin of defeat. If everything outside of these mostly red, mostly rural and exurban counties was identical to 2018, Talarico would have made up enough ground to win. That’s remarkable.

Of course, everything else was not identical. We’re not at the friendly turf yet. Here it is, the counties with over 100K voters:

Year Cruz Beto Cruz% Beto% Cruz margin ============================================================= 2018 2,830,946 3,547,824 44.38% 55.62% -716,878 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 6,378,770 53.25% 76.19% Year Paxton Talarico Paxton% Talarico% Paxton margin ============================================================= 2026 3,006,845 4,852,598 38.26% 61.74% -1,845,753 Votes Turnout %State ========================== 7,859,443 51.71% 79.47%

Now that’s a tsunami. The big urban counties crushed it for Talarico on such a level it’s almost impossible to overstate. Consider this: if you reverted every other of Texas’ counties to their 2018 level of performance, Harris County alone would have powered Talarico to victory. That’s because his margin in 2026 of over 457K votes improved on Beto’s margin in 2018 (201K votes) by more than Ted Cruz’s statewide margin of victory.

There’s a lot of implicit math in that last sentence, so let me spell it out. Beto lost in 2018 by 215K votes statewide. Talarico did 256K votes better in Harris County than Beto did. As such, if every other county in Texas did exactly in 2026 as they had done in 2018, but Harris County kept its 2026 results, Talarico still would have won. That’s how dominant Talarico was in Harris County, or if you prefer, how strongly Harris County came out for Talarico.

Obviously, Talarico improved on Beto in many other counties, and he led the way for the rest of the ticket in most places as well. I’ll do a more comprehensive study on some countywide trends in future posts. Here I wanted to zoom in and look at the places where the trend wasn’t followed. I like to find the oddballs and the exceptions, so the rest of the post will be about those.

There were two counties in which Ken Paxton got more votes than Greg Abbott: Red River County, where he got 3,109 votes to Abbott’s 3,106, and Sterling County, where he outscored Abbott 369 to 365. In every other county he did worse than Abbott.

There were 20 counties in which Gina Hinojosa got more votes than James Talarico:

County Hinojosa Talarico Diff ==================================== Armstrong 89 88 1 Briscoe 87 83 4 Childress 301 281 20 Dawson 688 681 7 Hansford 253 249 4 Jack 495 485 10 Kent 69 62 7 Knox 236 232 4 Martin 290 278 12 Maverick 8,651 8,631 20 McCullough 481 479 2 McMullen 54 47 7 Palo Pinto 2,224 2,217 7 Presidio 1,477 1,438 39 Shackelford 149 144 5 Sherman 122 117 5 Starr 10,091 10,072 19 Stonewall 103 94 9 Throckmorton 84 78 6 Wheeler 227 204 23

Most of these are very small counties, with Maverick (37,239 voters) and Starr (36,485) being the largest. Those two, along with Presidio, are border counties with heavy Latino populations. A number of others – Childress, Briscoe, Hansford, Sherman, Wheeler – are in the Panhandle, where anti-Abbott sentiment was strong for the red parts of the state. The differences are small, but in a race where Talarico got two hundred thousand more votes overall than Hinojosa, they’re notable.

There were 22 counties in which Talarico had fewer voters than Beto did in 2018. Paxton lost votes compared to Ted Cruz in all but two of them; I’ll get to that later. In most of them, Paxton lost more votes than Talarico did, and in nearly all of them the county overall had fewer registered voters in 2026 than it did in 2018. Here are the counties in which Talarico lost more votes compared to Beto than Paxton did compared to Cruz:

County Paxton Cruz Loss Talarico Beto Loss ===================================================== Brooks 521 543 22 1,255 1,376 121 Dimmit 793 840 47 1,845 2,042 197 Duval 984 1,330 346 2,189 2,765 576 Foard 306 321 15 90 113 23 Hudspeth 445 509 64 325 407 82 County 2018 RVs 2026 RVs Difference ========================================= Brooks 5,843 4,735 -1,108 Dimmit 7,378 6,567 - 811 Duval 8,377 7,777 - 600 Foard 913 779 - 134 Hudspeth 1,922 2,103 181

Brooks, Dimmit, and Duval are all in South Texas, while Hudspeth is El Paso’s neighbor to the east; they’re all heavily Latino and were easily carried by both Beto and Talarico. Foard is Panhandle-adjacent and was about 80% for Paxton. They all lost voters from 2018, while Hudspeth just turned out less, from 48.54% in 2018 to 38.09% in 2026. Insert shrug emoji here. Talarico generally did about as well percentage-wise as Beto, but in a year where he did seven percentage points better overall, even a little drop is noticeable.

There were 17 counties in which Paxton had a greater improvement over Ted Cruz than Talarico had over Beto. This includes the two counties in which Paxton gained votes from 2018 but Talarico lost them.

County Paxton Cruz Diff Talarico Beto Diff ======================================================== Burleson 5,683 5,809 604 1,924 1,427 497 Burnet 16,559 13,859 2,700 7,121 4,444 2,677 Culberson 321 297 24 513 521 -8 Gaines 3,846 3,387 529 812 513 299 Grimes 8,260 6,499 1,761 3,123 2,037 1,086 Hood 22,719 20,090 2,629 6,885 4,720 2,165 Kendall 18,437 15,292 3,145 7,189 4,340 2,849 Lynn 1,625 1,369 256 443 323 120 Marion 2,638 2,448 190 1,053 1,018 35 Montague 7,085 6,424 661 1,326 941 280 Parker 56,548 44,071 12,477 17,812 9,956 7,856 Rains 4,037 3,702 335 910 681 229 Somervell 3,333 3,033 300 865 633 232 Van Zandt 17,551 15,182 2,369 4,051 2,634 1,417 Wise 23,232 19,023 4,209 7,042 3,915 3,127 Wood 15,455 13,987 1,468 3,793 2,635 1,158 Zavala 733 589 144 2,289 2,313 -24

This collection of counties represents some actual good news for the Republicans, since Paxton improved on Cruz’s margins in a number of fast-growing suburban/exurban counties. Parker, which is Tarrant’s neighbor to the west, is the one county here in the 100K-or-more voters list. Hood, Wise, and Somervell are all in the Metroplex, with Montague, Rains, and Van Zandt the next level out. Burnet is just north of Travis, Kendall is just west of Bexar, Grimes is next to Montgomery and Waller, close to where US 290 exits Harris County to the west, and it and Burleson are Brazos’s neighbors. As a collection of counties where you’d want to be increasing your strength, that’s not too shabby. Not nearly enough to outweigh Democratic gains elsewhere, of course. To put this into some context, the net gain for Paxton over Cruz in these counties is about 30K votes. James Talarico gained 29K over Beto in Montgomery County alone. Nice start, but we were way ahead of you.

That’s all I’ve got for this. I do need to take a closer look at some key counties, and do some comparisons in other races. I’m still waiting on Harris County precinct data. I fear I may not get that until after Thanksgiving. I’ll do my thing when I do get it, and you’ll be the first to know. Let me know if you have any questions.

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