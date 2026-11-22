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A new report finds meaningful private-sector interest in redeveloping the historic Astrodome, identifying potential investment partners, revenue-generating uses and financing opportunities. The findings suggest a path toward transforming the landmark into a year-round destination without saddling Harris County taxpayers with additional debt.

Delivered to Harris County Commissioners Court by the Astrodome Conservancy the report follows a Request for Information (RFI) undertaken at the County’s request to determine whether there is sufficient market interest to pursue redevelopment. The RFI, which the Conservancy funded through private donations, generated more than 600 submissions.

Among those expressing interest were established developers and operators, including Houston-based Midway Development Group and DC Partners, ACCIONA, Space Center Houston and Triple Five Worldwide Group, whose developments include Mall of America and American Dream.

The concepts range from an indoor public park beneath the Astrodome’s massive roof to immersive space exploration experiences, cultural attractions and entertainment and hospitality destinations that could bring activity to the Astrodome throughout the year.

Independent advisory firm WT reviewed the submissions and selected 11 representative responses for detailed analysis. Its findings identify potential financing approaches that could eliminate the need for Harris County bond financing or any new tax burden, including private investment, commercial partnerships, historic preservation incentives and revenue-generating activities.

“The Astrodome was born from the kind of vision and imagination that made Houston a city known for doing what others thought impossible,” said Beth Wiedower Jackson, executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy. “When it opened, there was nothing else like it in the world. That same spirit of innovation can guide us in finding a financially feasible new purpose for this remarkable building. The private-sector interest reflected in this report show that the possibilities are very real.”

Preservation is as an Asset, Not an Obstacle

Developers and potential project partners view the Astrodome’s historic significance as a competitive advantage rather than a barrier to redevelopment. Its distinctive architecture, international recognition, existing infrastructure and location within a major sports and entertainment complex offer advantages difficult to replicate with new construction.

The report points to The Battery Atlanta and other successful sports and entertainment districts as models for creating year-round destinations. Closer to home, the transformation of Houston’s former Barbara Jordan Post Office into POST Houston and the Ion in what used to be a Sears department store demonstrate how adaptive reuse can preserve a landmark while creating a new economic driver and cultural opportunities.

Preservation could also provide financial advantages. The report identifies potential federal historic rehabilitation tax credits of up to 20% of qualified expenditures and Texas preservation credits of up to 25% of eligible project costs.

A New Destination with Potential Long-Term Benefits

Respondents positioned the Astrodome as a year-round destination complementing existing Reliant Park activities while potentially generating new and recurring revenue for Harris County through leases, parking, commercial operations and other arrangements.

Redevelopment could occur in phases, allowing individual projects and partnerships to advance over time. Respondents also identified potential benefits including workforce training, local hiring, educational partnerships, small-business participation and expanded public access.

Next Steps

The Conservancy is asking Commissioners Court to establish a task force of county, Conservancy, technical, financial and other stakeholder representatives to evaluate potential partners, financial viability and development approaches. The Conservancy has also requested a seat on the county’s existing Reliant Park Steering Committee to serve as a liaison between the two groups.

“Doing nothing is not a viable option,” said Wiedower Jackson. “The longer we wait, the greater the risk of losing the interest and momentum this process has generated. We now have credible private-sector entities bringing forward development concepts, expertise and potential investment. We owe it to the people of Harris County to take the next step and determine which of these opportunities can become reality.”

The full report is available here.