Annoying, but maybe not as necessary as before.

The Texas Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to a sweeping law aimed at preventing cities and counties from adopting policies overseeing payday lending and water breaks for construction workers, as well as other ordinances that conflict with state oversight, the court said Friday.

But Democrats have set their sights on repealing the statute when the Texas Legislature convenes in January.

Dubbed the “Death Star bill” by critics, the law makes it illegal for localities to enact local rules that go further than what’s allowed under broad swaths of state law.

Critics saw it as an attempt by GOP lawmakers to bar cities and counties from adopting progressive policies. A group of cities including Houston, San Antonio and El Paso had asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling upholding the law’s constitutionality. For now, that lower court’s ruling will stand.

The law, enacted in 2023, had long been sought by Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican lawmakers and business lobbying groups who argued the law was needed to stop cities and counties from adopting policies that could harm business owners and the state’s economic growth.

As a result, local ordinances regulating noise levels and car towing fell off the books. At the same time, local officials complained that the law was overly broad, making it nearly impossible to know exactly which ordinances and regulations might now be illegal for localities to adopt. It’s also stopped local officials, they said, from pursuing policies they worry could draw lawsuits under the law.

A Travis County judge ruled the law unconstitutional in August 2023 but allowed the law to take effect. Officials in Houston, San Antonio and El Paso sued the state, arguing the law conflicts with a portion of the Texas Constitution that enables cities to enact their own laws.

The 3rd Court of Appeals overturned the lower court’s ruling after finding that the cities hadn’t proven how the bill might harm them or why the state was to blame.