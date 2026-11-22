Good riddance #1.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a lawsuit late Friday that sought to shutter Jolt Initiative, a nonprofit group that aims to increase civic participation among Latinos. In a court filing shared by Jolt, Paxton dismissed the suit that targeted the nonprofit’s corporate rights and privileges to effectively dissolve its charter. The attorney general’s office had opened a probe into Jolt following August 2024 claims leveled by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo — who had previously promoted conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 election — that organizations in the state were illegally registering migrants to vote. “After more than two years of facing attacks designed to undermine our organization and threaten our ability to serve Texans, the State of Texas has now dismissed its entire case against us,” Jackie Bastard, executive director of Jolt Initiative, said in a statement Friday night. “Our mission has always been to ensure that young Latinos and historically underrepresented Texans have the resources, opportunities, and power to participate in our democracy. No intimidation will change that commitment.” Paxton’s office, which has been dropping suits all week, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After Bartiromo’s comments, an undercover agent dispatched by Paxton’s office investigated by trying to register a fake daughter to vote. A Jolt volunteer instructed the agent on how to register her, despite her absence, according to previous filings from Paxton’s office. The filings did not provide evidence of Jolt registering noncitizens to vote, a practice that remains rare if nonexistent. There’s no evidence that large numbers of noncitizens vote or are registered to vote. Following the stunt, Paxton’s office filed a suit in state court to shut down Jolt. In response the nonprofit filed a federal lawsuit to stop the state. In January, a federal judge ruled that Paxton had failed to offer “any plausible proof” that Jolt was breaking the law. […] “This fight was never just about Jolt,” Bastard said. “It was about whether Latino-led organizations can organize, engage their communities, and help people make their voices heard without facing intimidation retaliation. We stood our ground because our communities deserve nothing less.”

See here, here, and here for some background. A lack of “any plausible proof” is a real common thread in these actions. It was obvious even to a non-lawyer like me, in reading the original filings, that they were little more than rage-bait press releases. The reason for all that was completely obvious, too. None of it worked, but the damage was real.

Good riddance #2:

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday dropped two lawsuits that were filed against out-of-state doctors for sending abortion medication to Texas — a practice his successor, Nathan Johnson, has vowed not to upkeep. In January and February, Paxton sued two doctors in California and nurse practitioner Debra Lynch in Delaware for mailing abortion pills to Texas residents and operating services that help do so. But on Friday, Paxton filed notices of nonsuit in both cases, part of a wave of withdrawals his office has filed as he prepares to leave office in January. It is illegal for Texas doctors to mail abortion medication within the state — but Paxton has also sued doctors in other states who prescribe the medication. Other states’ “shield laws,” which protect physicians who send abortion medications, have complicated Paxton’s efforts to seek damages against the doctors. The end of the two suits was celebrated by abortion advocates, including Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, who also highlighted Attorney General-elect Johnson’s pledge to not to sue out-of-state doctors who mail abortion pills to Texas. “The incoming Attorney General agrees with most Americans that doctors shouldn’t be treated like criminals,” Northup said. ”These cases were baseless from the start and designed to intimidate doctors nationwide.” […] One of the California doctors, Dr. Remy Coeytaux, is also being sued by a Galveston County man who accused Coeytaux of providing his girlfriend with abortion pills at the direction of her ex-husband. That suit and Paxton’s suit against Coeytaux and Dr. Rebecca Gomperts were brought under House Bill 7, described by opponents as a “bounty hunter law” which allows private citizens to sue those who distribute or mail abortion medication to or from Texas.

See here, here, and here for some background. Note that both of these happened on Friday, in the afternoon, presumably in the hope that no one would notice. As the story mentioned, incoming AG Nathan Johnson is having none of this going forward. The other suit against Dr. Coeytaux is in progress, but I have some hope that there will be action, if not here in this session then in the future in Congress, that this type of bounty-hunter law can be trashcanned. Perhaps this taste-of-their-own-medicine suit will facilitate that as well.

If you’re wondering whether all of these dropped lawsuits by the lame duck AG is normal, the answer is No.

Several lawyers and former attorney generals said the office’s efforts to cancel so many cases before a new administration takes over is unusual. Paxton will only lead the office until January, when Democrat Nathan Johnson is set to take over. “It’s not at all normal,” said Rob McKenna, former Republican attorney general for the state of Washington. “I can’t think of another example of an AG doing that.” Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment about why the cases were dropped, and several of the groups impacted said they didn’t receive an explanation, either. The office isn’t required to explain its reasoning, but several critics interpreted the move as a kind of confession. “For the state to dismiss a series of cases is humiliating,” said James Tierney, a former Democratic attorney general for Maine. “The lawsuits have no merit, and he knows it.” Tierney said that usually, if the AG or lawyers under him believed in a case, they would attempt to sway a new administration to continue pursuing it. McKenna said it’s more common to see lawyers slow-walk their cases after an election, not close them, but there were a few reasons the office might be doing so besides admitting defeat. “It may be that General Paxton has decided that if he can’t control the case, he doesn’t want the case to be pursued,” McKenna said. “Maybe he’s concerned that his successor will settle the case on terms favorable to the target, and he doesn’t want that target to be treated favorably in that way. The other possibility is that he thinks his successor will dismiss the case if he doesn’t do it, and he doesn’t want his successor to get the credit for doing that.” Some of the cases dropped were done so “with prejudice,” which means the agency has forfeited the right to pursue the organization on similar charges in the future, like in the lawsuits against Annunciation House and FIEL. Others were dropped without prejudice, so a future conservative attorney general could revisit them. Johnson is among those who see the office’s latest moves as an admission. “My guess is they don’t want to grant me the privilege of terminating their bad work. They don’t want me taking credit,” he told Texas Monthly. “If a case had any merit to it, why would they drop it? If they’re dropping it now, why’d they file it in the first place?” He elaborated in a statement to the Chronicle. “Irrespective of the likely political motivation behind it, I applaud the termination of these lawsuits. It marks the first tangible and important result of the election,” he said. Others felt that the office is attempting to avoid accountability for bringing baseless lawsuits. “My concern is that the reason why they are doing this is to try to cover up what they have done,” said Justin Nelson, a lawyer who ran against Paxton in 2018. “I think they’re hoping that what Paxton did to that office will be less of an issue if the cases go away beforehand.” Nelson ran against Paxton partly because he felt the office was using its power for political purposes, and not for the benefit of Texans. Now that Paxton is out, along with many of the state’s Republican leadership, he’s hoping Johnson will investigate the past conduct. […] But Cesar Espinosa, co-founder of FIEL, made it clear that while the attorney general’s office may be done with his group’s case, it wasn’t necessarily done with the office. “This was a great expenditure for us,” he said. “It took us away from our mission to educate, empower, and protect our community. So, somebody should be held accountable for those damages.” Groups who feel they were the subject of meritless or malicious lawsuits may seek to recoup losses from the state. “They know they’re wrong, and they are trying to now do damage control, seeing how badly they lost their election,” Espinosa said, referring to the GOP. “They’re trying now to cover their tracks.”

Lack of merit, avoiding accountability, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. That’s Ken Paxton’s legacy. I hope the history books treat him with the savagery he deserves. I don’t know what the best way to hold him accountable for that now is, though. He can’t be held personally liable for any of these damaging actions, and it doesn’t seem fair to go after Nathan Johnson’s office for redress. I’m open to suggestion here if anyone has a good idea.

UPDATE : But wait, there’s more!

Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped two lawsuits against Texas pediatricians he had accused of illegally providing children gender-transitioning medications, such as estrogen or testosterone, or hormone blockers. One was against Dr. Brett Cooper, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who Paxton sued under Senate Bill 14, a 2023 law that bars doctors from prescribing gender-transitioning hormones to minors. The lawsuit against Cooper alleged that he used “false, misleading, and deceptive acts and practices to mislead pharmacies, insurance providers, and/or patients.” It accused him of doing so by “falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to conceal that his treatments and prescriptions were for the purposes of transitioning a child’s biological sex.” Paxton had also sued May Lau, a former adolescent medicine physician who surrendered her medical license a year ago because of the lawsuit. Paxton filed a notice of non-suit in Collin County district court on Friday for both lawsuits, the latest in a series of cases he has dropped as he prepares to depart office. His successor, Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, will be sworn in in January. The suit accused Lau of violating the law by authorizing the use of testosterone by at least 21 teenagers to transition their biological gender or affirm their gender identity, which she denies. She moved to Oregon “and saw no reason to continue to maintain her Texas license,” according to a statement provided by her attorney, Craig Smyser, last year. She took her practice with her.

See here, here, and here for some background. I’m too exhausted to feel the proper level of outrage. Just remember that this is Ken Paxton’s admission that this was all bullshit from the beginning. All he had was the power to be a bully. That’s the one thing on this earth he’s good at.

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