Maybe.

The Riemann hypothesis, often considered the most important unsolved problem in mathematics, may be the latest to be conquered by artificial intelligence.

On Friday, Levent Alpoge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a four-page note on his personal website saying that he had completed a proof of the hypothesis by collaborating with Claude, the company’s A.I. system. He did not include a traditional mathematical paper to describe the proof, but instead linked to computer code that he claimed would verify the result.

“Claude and I have had a great time together, with such breadth in recent months,” Dr. Alpoge said. “But this time, Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line.”

If the claim is verified, it will be the latest remarkable advance by artificial intelligence this year. For months now, mathematicians have been repeatedly stunned to see machines conquer mathematical problems that have eluded human geniuses for years — in the case of the Riemann hypothesis, for more than a century and a half.

“This is the Mount Olympus,” said Steven Strogatz, a professor of mathematics at Cornell University. He said it seemed clear that Dr. Alpoge had played a central role in telling Claude which mathematical ideas to explore to pull together the proof.

“It is a remarkable thing we might see a lot more of in the future, where there is a very skillful jockey riding a really fast horse,” Dr. Strogatz said.

The Riemann hypothesis was formulated in 1859 by Bernhard Riemann, a German mathematician. The problem involves prime numbers (whole numbers greater than 1 that can be divided evenly only by themselves and 1, such as 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 and so on) and the question of how they are distributed along the number line as it stretches toward infinity.

As one moves further along the line, primes become rarer: Up to 100, some 25 percent of the numbers are prime, but up to one million, only about 7.8 percent are prime. Riemann hypothesized a formula for estimating, or counting, how many primes exist below any given number.

Other researchers said they were checking Dr. Alpoge’s code, which is written in Lean, a language that turns mathematical statements into a form that can be verified. If there are no errors in the Lean code, that indicates the logic of the proof is solid.

“I think it’s likely to be correct,” said James Maynard, a mathematician at the University of Oxford in England. “I’d be 98 or 99 percent certain.”

Lean is a robust proof checker, Dr. Maynard said, but added, “You have to be a little bit careful about making sure that a Lean verification is proving the thing that you want it to be proving.”

Dr. Alpoge was not the only person working on the Riemann hypothesis. Also on Friday, Alessandro Masullo, an independent mathematician living in Rome, released an incomplete proof that he said he had been working on for almost 12 years.

Brian Conrad, a Stanford University mathematician who was Dr. Masullo’s doctoral thesis adviser, said the proof, which employs a completely different approach than the one used by Dr. Alpoge and Claude, was credible without major gaps.

In a statement, Dr. Masullo said: “The paper is in no way in a state that is fit for submission or dissemination.”

He said he knew there were many imperfections in the draft that needed to be fixed, expanded and improved. “They are a testament to the fact that a human being has been working through it all along,” he said.

Dr. Masullo’s proof did not employ A.I., partly because he, like some other mathematicians, did not fully trust the system with their ideas — a model might produce a proof without giving due credit, Dr. Conrad said.

Dr. Conrad also said that it was “frankly completely outrageous” of Dr. Alpoge to release a proof that he did not fully understand.

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Navier-Stokes and the Riemann hypothesis are among the seven Millennium Prize problems selected in 2000 by the Clay Mathematics Institute, which offered a $1 million prize for each one solved. A century earlier, the Riemann hypothesis was among the 23 most important unsolved problems named by David Hilbert, a German mathematician.

Up until this year, a proof of the hypothesis seemed to be far beyond the capability of generations of mathematicians.

The problem attracted mathematicians not only because it seemed to be the biggest challenge, but also because it appeared to describe something basic yet mysterious about numbers.

“Basically, no one doubted that the Riemann hypothesis was true,” Dr. Maynard said. “We really wanted to know why it was true.”

The new proof “will give us great understanding, and so it’s something to be celebrated,” Dr. Maynard said.