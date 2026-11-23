There have been some absolutely wild recent stories relating to various education topics, none of which directly relate to public education but all of which have an effect on it. I’m going to round them up here, and I’m sure there will be followup on at least a couple of them.

A sports-focused network of AI schools is the top recipient of Texas voucher dollars.

The biggest recipient of Texas voucher money is a sports-focused network of AI schools, where students spend two hours in the classroom and train for the rest of the day, according to data released by the state’s comptroller Friday. Texas Sports Academy, which caters to kids looking to become college and professional athletes, has received more than $6.5 million from the new state-funded voucher program — more than double what any other private school has received. The network of schools across Texas requires kids to spend two hours with an artificial intelligence-based learning program before they can focus on sports such as baseball and basketball. “Crush academics in 2 hours. Double Your D1 Odds. A new model for student-athletes,” the website says. Its founder, Mackenzie Price, is the creator of the related Alpha School and has given more than $1.5 million to Gov. Greg Abbott and other advocates of the state’s new $1 billion private school voucher program. Its founder, Mackenzie Price, is the creator of the related Alpha School and has given more than $1.5 million to Gov. Greg Abbott and other advocates of the state’s new $1 billion private school voucher program.

That’s a gift link, so read the rest. I wrote about Texas Sports Academy and its close relative The Bennett School, which is also mentioned in this story, a few months ago. I have plenty of concerns about these schools’ education model, though I can see some potential benefit for students who are already Division I prospects. I have even more concerns about our tax dollars being used to subsidize them, especially with the lack of oversight that the state has over voucher recipients. I hope these schools and others like them will be under the microscope this session. The Trib has more on the biggest recipients of voucher money.

Texas gave secretive $8 million deal to a company training teachers to raise ‘patriots’.

Texas teachers and administrators began taking new civics courses this summer, learning how to raise “the next generation of patriots” and how “capitalism is better at helping the poor.” The two-day training — part of a conservative overhaul of state education pushed by Republican leaders — was written by a faith-based company tied to former Arkansas governor and Israel ambassador Mike Huckabee. Texas officials paid the company, eSpired, up to $8 million to craft the training, choosing it over cheaper and more experienced bidders in an unusually secretive process, the Houston Chronicle found. The award was not publicly announced and has not been previously reported. The state entity that hired eSpired has fought to keep the contract confidential and refused to say how much it has paid the Florida-based company. eSpired sells a partisan line of “The Kids Guide” children’s books, which provide conservative views on topics such as Trump’s “courage,” “fighting socialism” and “media bias and fake news.” Images and materials from some of those books are now in the civics curriculum mandated by state law. Questions about who the state hired — and how much it cost — were first raised by the State Board of Education when they approved the 321-slide civics curriculum in February. A University of Texas professor remarked to the board during public comments that it worked out to roughly $30,000 per slide. “Can someone help us understand who wrote this? How much it cost?” board member Evelyn Brooks, a Frisco Republican, asked Shannon Trejo, a deputy commissioner at the Texas Education Agency. Trejo couldn’t name the vendor who did the work and didn’t address the cost. Later that evening, in a follow-up email to a different board member, she said it was “eSpire,” misspelling the company’s name. TEA oversaw the contract but outsourced the procurement process to Education Service Center Region 18, a quasi-public entity, and gave the center a $9.45 million grant to pay for it. The education agency, whose logo is on every page of the civics curriculum, said this month they don’t know how much eSpired was paid, with a spokesperson saying it was a matter for the Midland-based service center. The center did not respond to questions. State Board of Education member Pam Little, a Republican from Fairview, questioned the procurement and why the details remain a mystery. “We talk about transparency, but, yet at the same time, these contracts and other information isn’t public,” she said. “That should all be public information.”

Another gift link, and you really need to read it all. Your jaw may be on the floor by the end. It’s such hot garbage I don’t even know where to begin. When Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned against “corrupt vendor contracts”, this is exactly the kind of crap she was talking about. Her office, the Lege, the Comptroller, the SBOE, and ultimately the Attorney General should be giving this the closest of scrutiny, claw back all of those funds, name everyone involved, and pursue legal action as needed.

Exclusive: Texas charter schools must close after 3 failing ratings. This loophole lets some start over.

In Texas, it’s three strikes and you’re out for charter school districts. That’s what happened last year to Yellowstone College Preparatory in Houston’s Third Ward. If a school receives three years of unacceptable academic ratings, the Texas Education Agency can take away the charter and force the school to close, with little recourse. But instead of shuttering last June, the Yellowstone board gave its charter back to the state, and a larger, brand-name charter school network stepped in: IDEA Public Schools. By August, a school had reopened in the same building, with largely the same staff and students, and the same director. Even the name was almost the same: IDEA Yellowstone College Prep. The move marks at least the fourth time since 2023 that a Texas charter school avoided closure by being taken over by a larger network, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis. In two of those cases, IDEA Public Schools absorbed the campuses. The three-strikes rules didn’t trigger all of the closures, but all the districts had some schools with at least one failing academic rating. The track record on these transfers is mixed. Half the campuses that reopened have seen unacceptable performance continue under new owners, accountability data shows. The shuffle reset the clock on accountability. IDEA will have at least five more years to improve its Yellowstone campus before the state is required to intervene for poor academic performance. […] At IDEA’s Yellowstone campus, families and students won’t know if the new operators improve the school until the state releases its accountability ratings next August — which is too late for some advocates. “It’s unfair. This is one school. Really, it’s just the same school, and they’re getting a fourth strike,” said Bob Sanborn, CEO of Children At Risk, a nonprofit that advocates for underserved students. If large charter districts can’t turn things around, Sanborn said these moves could harm kids: “(Their) whole education could be lost as we give the school more chances, as they work the system.”

Yep, another gift link, and you really need to read it all. As someone who would like to see less TEA involvement in public school districts, I’m not going to turn around and demand more TEA involvement in charter school networks. But I sure do wonder what priority is being given to holding these networks accountable for their performance versus what is given to the ISDs. Broadly speaking, they should be held to the same standards. I don’t think that’s what is happening for the charters.

Exclusive: Houstonians organize to opt HISD students out of controversial state Bluebonnet curriculum.

Local faith leaders and organizers are launching a campaign to encourage Houston ISD families to opt out of certain Bible-infused lessons in the state’s controversial Bluebonnet curriculum. The group — including Secular Houston, the Houston Federation of Teachers, Texas Freedom Network, Positive Advocates for Voter Engagement and First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston — is asking HISD families to “Say No to Bluebonnet” by filling out a form on the campaign’s website. There families can get a template letter, fill out their personal information, detail which lessons they want to skip and send the letter to their teacher and principal. HISD’s state-appointed board of managers voted unanimously in June to adopt the state-developed curriculum for elementary reading language arts classes. The state’s open-source curriculum has been controversial for integrating Christian teachings. It’s optional for districts, but offers financial incentives to those that adopt it. HISD is slated to receive $3.3 million. Texas lawmakers have allocated at least $504 million since 2024 toward crafting and distributing the curriculum, training educators and incentivizing districts like HISD to use it. Hundreds of Texas public school districts have adopted the learning materials. The new opt-out coalition reviewed Bluebonnet for “the clearest violation of a couple of principles, namely the teaching of religious texts in public school classrooms,” Rabbi Joshua Fixler of Congregation Emanu El said. “So when we’re asking parents to consider opting their kids out — and of course we would never tell them they have to — we are wanting to give them, empower them, with the information they need to make that choice,” Fixler said. “We are not talking about a significant amount of class time, and the district has told, has assured me, that they will provide schools alternate lessons.” The group’s website identifies lessons with sample Bluebonnet pages so that families can change the lessons listed in their opt-out letter if they wish to. The campaign’s goal is for more than 1,000 HISD families to opt their students out of these lessons or send letters thanking schools for not using Bluebonnet materials.

Here’s the Say No To Bluebonnet website. I would 100% be on board with this if our kids were still in school. Tell your friends, and just say no to Bluebonnet.

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