For decades, the U.S. Forest Service has been officially mum on Bigfoot, beyond the occasional cheeky social media post treating the hairy cryptids as little more than a fun bit of folklore.
But in recent weeks, while the federal government released its latest batch of UFO files, it has taken a similar, albeit far more limited, tack on the age-old mystery of its terrestrial domain.
Last month, the agency quietly posted three historical documents from its archive that included accounts of Bigfoot encounters in Montana and Washington state dating to 1941. And in a California national forest, the agency hosted a forum near Yosemite called “Bigfoot in Your Backyard,” with presentations from two Forest Service employees who spoke about them matter-of-factly.
“He smells bad, he screams, he howls, wood knocks and whistles,” said Kathy Marquez, a visitor information services employee. “All sizes from little to big, male and female, have been seen.”
Kathy Strain, the Stanislaus forest’s archaeologist, said there have been 65 recorded sightings in her patch of the Western Sierra Nevada over the years.
Strain is a true believer. Years ago, when she was out with other Bigfooters, Strain says she saw two of the furry humanoids moving through the underbrush of the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma — a sight that gave her a “mild panic attack.”
Bigfoot aficionados are hoping the agency’s actions are a sign of a new approach — like the Trump administration’s new program to unseal and release government documents related to UFOs (or as they call them “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena”). But the Forest Service won’t say for sure.
As part of the UFO program, the Defense Department released a 2010 investigation into reported paranormal goings-on at a ranch in Utah that included witness reports of “dog-like creatures” over 6 feet tall that walked on two legs. (Hair samples collected from the ranch matched dogs and a raccoon.)
“Why is all this cryptid and Bigfoot-related stuff happening now?” Jeremiah Byron, the host of the podcast Bigfoot Society, asked in an interview.
His voice dropped, low and conspiratorial.
“I’m hoping what this means is that they could be ramping up government entities to start releasing information about Bigfoot,” he said. “People need to be aware it’s the right time to come forward and talk about what you’ve seen, if the government’s starting to talk about it.”
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It must be said that most scientists reject the existence of Bigfoot, noting that credible proof — remains, scat or a clear video, even with modern trail cams — does not exist.
Still, it’s been a notable few months in Bigfoot Country.
On Oct. 20, the release of the documentary “Capturing Bigfoot” shook believers to their core. The filmmakers used archival footage and family interviews to debunk the most famous Bigfoot video ever recorded, a glimpse of a hulking being with brown matted fur loping along a creek bed in a forest in Northern California in 1967.
The nearly one-minute video clip has been debated, discussed and analyzed in the Bigfoot community for decades, a Zapruder film for enthusiasts.
But according to the film, the Bigfoot clip was an elaborate fake, a ruse sustained for decades.
The man who filmed the video, Roger Patterson, was a down-on-his-luck cowboy with an artistic streak who was trying to raise money to complete a Bigfoot movie, one of his accomplices told filmmaker Marq Evans. Patterson likely constructed the Bigfoot costume in a shed in his backyard, using fur coats.
The documentary — which has a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — dropped like a bomb in the thriving online community of amateur sleuths, conspiracy theorists and trackers, Byron said.
“It will blow your mind,” said Byron. “It’s pretty clear we’re looking at a hoax.”
The U.S. Forest Service document post on Oct. 15 was less explosive but no less significant in Byron’s view. The documents appeared without warning in its Freedom of Information Act reading room under the heading “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records.”
The first details a Forest Service investigation into tracks found by a part-time ranger in the Washington part of the Umatilla National Forest in 1982. Two others were in Montana, where locals detailed encounters with foul-smelling creatures crashing through the underbrush and finding other tracks.
A spokesman said the agency had little to share about why the documents were posted, except to note that that the USDA — which oversees the service — weighs several factors when deciding to release records online — including if the records are likely to attract attention from the media, researchers, historians, businesses or the general public.
“Stories of Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and other legendary creatures have long been part of the cultural fabric of the Sierra and continue to add to the rich tradition of folklore that surrounds our public lands,” the spokesman said.
You can see the Forest Service documents here. I’m just going to reiterate what I’ve already said and leave it at that. Would it be super cool if Bigfoot turned out to be a real thing? Absolutely. But it isn’t, and there won’t ever be evidence of its existence. Enjoy the stories, and get on with your life. Outside Magazine has more.