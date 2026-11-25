I feel reasonably confident this will happen. It seems to be a question of when.

Elected officials, community leaders and advocates are calling for Mayor John Whitmire to restore Montrose’s iconic Pride crosswalks by repainting the rainbow stripes at Westheimer Road and Taft Street.

On the heels of the midterm elections and a democratic shift in leadership across the state, the collective sent a formal letter to the mayor’s office, advocating for the reinstatement of the crosswalks celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride and and its voice and presence in the city. The Pride crosswalks were removed by Metro crews in October 2025 following a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott.

A screenshot of the letter was shared on X by by Councilman Joe Panzarella of District C, one of many signatures on the letter.

Houston Elected Officials, LGBTQIA+ Community Leaders, and Advocates Call on Mayor Whitmire to Reinstate Pride Crosswalk — Council Member Joe (@CouncilMemberJoe) 9:57 AM – 19 November 2026

“I look forward to working with state leadership to find a solution that restores these crosswalks without jeopardizing critical state or federal funding for Houston,” Whitmire said in a statement. “We should not have to choose between celebrating our communities and protecting taxpayer dollars.”

[…]

Whitmire paid for the September installation of 10 new pride banners along Westheimer Road between Taft Street and Montrose Boulevard.

“My commitment to preserving Montrose’s character is longstanding. I paid for the Montrose banners out of my own personal funds to ensure they remained in place and were not targeted for removal. I believe in investing in our neighborhoods, celebrating their identities, and protecting what makes each of them special.”

Panzarella, in a statement, praised Whitmire for willing to work with the state and community members.

“From the beginning,” he wrote, “we’ve maintained that there was room for interpretation and local decision-making under the federal guidance. I’m grateful to the community leaders and elected officials who came together to make their voices heard. This is an important step, and we look forward to working with the Mayor and state leaders to bring Houston’s Pride crosswalks back.”