Oh, this looks great.

A new Art Car Museum will anchor a sprawling 10.5-acre arts campus planned for Houston’s East End, backed by $13.5 million in campaign commitments.

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art unveiled new plans for the campus Thursday, with construction of its first phase—a new Art Car Museum—expected to begin in summer 2027 ahead of a planned 2028 opening.

The museum will feature rotating exhibits of art cars by local, national and international artists, plus the personal collection of Ann Harithas, who founded the original Art Car Museum with her husband, Jim, in 1998.

Houston artist collective Moon Papas will adorn the museum with mosaics and repurposed car parts, drawing inspiration from the Beer Can House and the Orange Show’s reuse-driven art tradition.

The broader campus, designed by Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, will serve as the Orange Show’s new world headquarters.

In addition to the Art Car Museum, the campus will include the Houston Visionary Art Center and Education Center. Plans also call for repurposing a 31,000-square-foot warehouse for public programming and creating the Ramp, a highly visible promenade.

The 3,000-square-foot Orange Show Monument, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will anchor the campus entrance. It has been closed for restoration since 2024.

The Orange Show announced new gifts of $2 million from Houston Endowment and $500,000 from The Elkins Foundation, bringing campaign commitments to more than $13.5 million toward its $48 million goal.

“These gifts are a turning point for the Orange Show and a tremendous vote of confidence in what this project can mean for Houston,” Karen Oshman Lubetkin, president of Orange Show’s board of directors, said in a news release. “Beginning with the Art Car Museum, we have an opportunity to create a place that preserves our city’s extraordinary creative legacy while making room for the next generation of artists and ideas.”

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A vision for the campus dates back about a decade, according to the Houston Business Journal. Orange Show officials told the publication the project is expected to create about 80 full-time jobs, including 20 at the Art Car Museum.

The Orange Show announced in 2024 that the Art Car Museum would move to its redeveloped campus after the museum’s Heights location closed in April of that year.