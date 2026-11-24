Democrats will take control of the State Board of Education for the first time in more than 30 years after the last Republican holdout conceded her race over the weekend.

Audrey Young, a Republican from Trinity whose district includes Houston suburbs, wrote on Facebook Sunday congratulating her Democratic opponent and committing to a smooth transition.

Young, a former school district administrator first elected in 2020, had been waiting to see whether she could pick up more votes since Election Day. Instead, the state’s website shows she lost by 564 votes to Dana Van de Walker, a community college administrator and former teacher from Conroe.

That was the third seat that flipped for a Democrat, giving Democrats their first majority since 1994 on the panel responsible for deciding what Texas’ 5.5 million students are taught and required to read.

“Serving the students, parents, and educators of District 8 on the State Board of Education — and leading as Chair of the Committee on Instruction — has been one of the greatest honors of my three decades in Texas public education,” Young wrote.

The board had lurched to the right in recent years, following mandates and culture wars waged by Republicans in Austin. Democrats have already said they want to amend many of the changes made by the GOP-controlled board, which include Christian-infused social studies standards, required reading lists with Bible passages and the state-created Bluebonnet curriculum.

See here for some background. To put this in some context, Van de Walker got 50.047% of the vote, winning as noted by 564 votes out of 599,652 ballots cast. This is why we say that every vote matters.

The Texan has a pretty good roundup of what to expect now that the SBOE has a Democratic majority.

Van De Walker wrote that she hopes the new board will “shift toward a more student-centered and evidence-based approach,” adding that she will “always look for common ground” with the goal of supporting teachers and improving academic outcomes. “Regardless of party, we all have a responsibility to the students of Texas,” she stated. Member Gustavo Reveles (D-Dist.1) said he is “elated” to welcome both “like-minded members” and more educators to the SBOE. “As we shift the majority toward the Democratic Party, we have an opportunity to act on what so many Texans have asked us to do: bring back common sense decision-making to the SBOE,” Reveles remarked. He said in order to “serve all Texans,” members must work across the aisle. “I know we will be far more compromising and accommodating than the Republican majority has been to us during my tenure,” Reveles concluded. Member Tiffany Clark (D-Dist. 13) echoed that sentiment: “I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues and not ostracizing them in the way they did us.” Clark said she feels the board is in a “good place to make progress and do right by students,” emphasizing her desire to “restore civility.” Multiple Democratic members want to revisit the state’s revised social studies curriculum and the required reading list. “Classroom teachers are telling us that there is no way they can get through all of the mandatory items and still teach other required standards,” Democratic Member-elect Michelle Palmer from District 6 wrote. She also said that she has “been in touch with one Republican Board Member who is excited to adjust the social studies standards.” Palmer took issue with the “chronological framework” of the social studies TEKS, stating, “Young children should be learning about their community, not ancient history.” She wants the board to take part in “shepherding new social studies standards” through a process that is “inclusive” and does not “elevate Christian Nationalism and defame other religions.” Palmer is hopeful the Legislature will eliminate the mandatory reading list, but if not, she wants it shortened. Democratic Member-elect Thomas Ray Garcia from District 2, who gave opposing public testimony at past SBOE meetings, called the new framework “pedagogically unsound” and advocated for expanding learning standards on the civil rights movement to include the “disability rights movement” and the “women’s movement.” Garcia also supports “trimming” the required reading list, with the goal of giving teachers “more autonomy” in the classroom. When it comes to working with Republicans, he said that earlier this year he witnessed both SBOE public testifiers and elected officials “urge board members to reject Democratic amendments to the social studies standards, simply because those amendments were proposed by Democrats.” Garcia said he rejects “this kind of politics,” emphasizing that good ideas can come from both sides of the aisle. “I will work with any of my 14 fellow Members on creating high-quality learning standards for students,” he stated, adding that Republicans “should not be pressured to avoid working with me simply because I’m a Democrat.”

They also talked to some Republican members of the SBOE, and you can click over to read that. I have high hopes for what the new Democratic majority can achieve. They should be able to maintain this majority for at least four years; only two of the current Dems are up for re-election in 2028, one of whom was unopposed in 2024 and the other is Gustavo Reveles, who had a close race in 2024 but should be bolstered by a reversion to past voting behavior by Latinos. Trump won his district by a point – Reveles won by two points – while Colin Allred carried it by 6.5 points. Texas Public Radio has more.

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