I’m sorry, but this is hilarious.

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, more than 240,000 Louisianans moved to the Houston area.

Now, two decades later, the Pelican State is hoping Houstonians will make the opposite migration along Interstate 10.

Louisiana’s economic development office announced this week that the state is launching a media campaign to lure Texas businesses and residents to the state.

The campaign will include billboards along I-10 in Houston with the message “It’s time to come home.” The state also plans to run a full-page advertisement in the Houston Business Journal to pitch the region’s corporate executives.

The effort follows the Democratic takeover of Texas state government.

“Elections have consequences, and business leaders pay attention to the direction a state is headed,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a release. “In Louisiana, we’re cutting taxes, reducing government, and getting out of the way so businesses can grow.”

Landry previewed that pitch in his release, touting job growth in the state, a lax regulatory environment, and recent tax cuts. He also touted the “predictability” of the state’s Republican control, even as a Democrat came within 26,000 votes of winning the Senate seat there this year.