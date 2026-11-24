Houston is a probable host city.

Even without binding commitments from host cities or stadiums, FIFA on Monday formally named the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica co-hosts of the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

The U.S.-led bid, which will bring the Women’s World Cup stateside for the first time since 2003, has been all but confirmed for over a year. But it still required rubber-stamping by FIFA’s 211 member associations.

That happened Monday at an extraordinary congress, where the United Kingdom was also awarded hosting responsibilities for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

Both bids were uncontested and approved by acclamation. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, to present the 2031 bid and promised the “biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history.”

Like at the 2026 men’s World Cup, the U.S. will host a majority of matches in 2031. Among the outstanding questions are how many, where, and on what terms.

After cities and stadiums fought with FIFA, the global soccer governing body that runs the World Cup, in the buildup to 2026, many have been holding out for 2031 agreements that allow them to make money — or at least ease the financial burden. Dozens are interested in hosting matches, but have so far only signed memorandums of understanding rather than the contracts that FIFA typically requires.

Though the host countries are now official, plenty remains to be determined and negotiated as North America — this time alongside Central America and the Caribbean — prepares to welcome another World Cup.

According to current plans, the basic outlines of the 2031 tournament are largely in place.

Per the bid book and a FIFA evaluation report, and per conversations with officials not yet authorized to speak publicly about the plans, the tournament will feature:

48 teams, and the exact same format as the 2026 men’s World Cup.

Openers in mid-June and a final in mid-to-late July.

Some, but not all, of the stadiums that hosted 2026 World Cup games.

At least one game in Costa Rica and Jamaica, a handful in Mexico, and the rest — likely more than 80 of the 104 matches — in the U.S.

There is also certainty on all sides that the tournament will deliver record-breaking attendances and revenues. In their bid, the U.S. and its partners predicted over 4.5 million spectators (more than double the current Women’s World Cup record set in 2023) and over $4 billion in revenue (roughly eight times the 2023 mark).

Some of that is a natural offshoot of the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, but it’s also based on the American market. With dozens of giant stadiums, an established fanbase for women’s soccer and an appetite for big events, the U.S. is uniquely primed to host the biggest Women’s World Cup yet as the tournament looks to expand to 48 teams.

What FIFA must decide is how many of those large stadiums to use, and which smaller, soccer-specific stadiums to add to the mix.