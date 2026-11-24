He sees the writing on the wall.

Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles told the district advisory committee this week that he expects to leave after a potential change in the board, a prospect many expect after Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa delivers on her promise to fire Education Commissioner Mike Morath on her first day in office. Miles, who has previously said he expects an elected board to choose their own superintendent, said on Tuesday he expects Hinojosa to remove Morath and that “she’s looking for a commissioner right now.” Hinojosa has told reporters she is “actively interviewing people” for the position. “We think shortly after that, that the board of managers will be replaced again,” Miles told members of the committee, which includes teachers, campus staff, parents and community members. “Again, no one has said to us that that is going to happen. We just think that is going to be the case.” “So and then when the board of managers gets replaced,” he continued, “either a new board of managers, which will be the elected board, or the elected board will come on. Or a combination of the two.” When a committee member asked whether Miles expected “significant overlap with … the elected board,” Miles laughed and answered “no.”

See here for some background. We’ll need to pay Miles two years’ salary to get him to leave now, but that will be money well spent. A whole lot is still up in the air, but having some certainty that we’re in the last days of Mike Miles is very clarifying.

The elected Trustees have some ideas about what they want to do.

With a transition back to local control as early as January, the Houston Chronicle asked all nine elected trustees about their priorities for the district. In written responses, trustees detailed their views on Miles’ departure, qualities for a new superintendent, budget constraints, declining enrollment, special education and community trust. Almost all said they plan to work with a new superintendent after community outcry over Miles’ controversial changes, according to the Chronicle survey. “After the Astros cheating scandal, they needed an experienced, steady manager to steer the ship through the storm,” Trustee Plácido Gómez, whose district includes Austin and Furr high schools, said. “They found the perfect manager in Dusty Baker, a steady hand with exceptional communication skills and someone who’s been around the block. We need our Dusty Baker.” However, the nine elected trustees — six of whom are former K-12 educators — differed on the extent or speed of changes to some of Miles’ signature programs, such as his New Education System, Future2 schools and tying teacher pay to student performance. Many said those decisions will be up to Miles’ successor. One of a school board’s main jobs is hiring or firing a superintendent to run the district. School boards also approve tax rates, pass the budget and set goals to guide the district’s direction. While elected trustees cannot manage daily operations, they can approve or reject the administration’s proposals, such as policy changes and contracts. Under the takeover, HISD trustees have had no decision-making power, though they have spoken at community events, board meetings and protests over the past several years. Almost all of HISD’s nine elected board members responded to the survey. Trustees Bridget Wade and Savant Moore sent statements instead of answers. “I wish the exiting superintendent well in his retirement,” Moore, who represents Kashmere and Wheatley high school communities, said in an email. “My only focus is making sure HISD does right by the educators and children of HISD. Let’s leave the past in the past and build a brighter future.”

It’s a gift link and there’s a lot more, so read the rest. This story has quotes from the trustees on the specific questions, if you want a broader overview. Suffice it to say that the Board will be busy, from the get go. I’m very much looking forward to the conversations to come.

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