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Houston has the history and expertise to be home of the U.S. Space Academy, the Texas Space Commission said after submitting an application to win the coveted institution that could further cement Texas’ place in the future of space exploration.

President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Space Academy earlier this year during an event at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The NASA-led academic institution is expected to prepare scientists, engineers, astronauts, pilots, civil servants, warfighters and other leaders for aerospace careers.

Trump compared it to the country’s military academies. But Matt Anderson, NASA’s deputy administrator, previously told the Houston Chronicle that it would be more like the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy where most graduates enter civil service.

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa have supported making Houston home for the new academy.

“As I am preparing to take office, my commitment is to carry this effort forward,” Hinojosa said in a statement.

The U.S. Space Academy could be located on land owned by NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The land, located outside of the agency’s security gate, is also home to the Texas A&M University Space Institute, which celebrated the grand opening of its moon and Mars “scapes” last week.

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The Space Academy would receive academic support from the Texas A&M University System, Texas Tech University System, University of Houston System, University of Texas System and Rice University, according to the Texas Space Commission.

NASA is expected to make a decision on the Space Academy’s location this year. Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida and Louisiana are among the other states that have expressed an interest in hosting the Space Academy, according to state announcements.

If selected, the Texas Space Commission said the state would break ground on the facility in 2027, provide initial instruction for 300 students in 2028 and have a permanent campus by 2031.