Oh good Lord.

The Potter County Republican Party is asking a federal court to order a statewide hand count of every ballot cast in federal races across all Texas counties despite Democrats’ clear victories. The lawsuit, originally filed Oct. 27, seeks additional vote verification procedures that are not required by state law. The Republicans demand an unprecedented, costly and time-intensive statewide hand count — even after Democrats swept competitive federal races by such wide margins that no losing candidates contested the outcomes. Alexander Hale, the GOP candidate who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Houston Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D), joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff despite losing his race by a margin of 70 to 27. […] In their motion for a preliminary injunction filed Monday, the Republicans cite a preliminary vote discrepancy in Harris County of just over 4,000 votes — a figure nowhere close to the 100,000-vote margin in the race Hale lost. The Republicans are asking the court to order election officials across the state to hand count every ballot cast in federal races, submit the results to the court before the state canvass and report any discrepancies within 24 hours so “the Court can order further relief before the canvass.” In their lawsuit, the Republicans had asserted without evidence that Texas’ post-election vote audits are not sufficient to detect the possibility of hacking or tampering by artificial intelligence. They want the court to rule before the state conducts the final vote canvass Dec. 7.

See here for the background and here for a copy of the complaint. That “4000 vote discrepancy”, on the preliminary reconciliation form, is almost entirely the result of provisional ballots, which had not been submitted for consideration at that time and which you can see on the official reconciliation form. There’s still an 88-vote discrepancy between the number of voters from the voter roster and the number of counted plus rejected ballots, but 1) the number of votes (counted and rejected) is less than the number of voters, so there’s no claim of phantom people voting; 2) this represents 0.006% of all ballots; and 3) we had those well-documented state-caused voter registration problems, so that plus the reconciliation forms being compiled by people allows for a lot of possible error entry points. And even if you believe that the county somehow lost 88 votes, there’s not a race on the ballot where that would come close to making a difference.

So this is all ridiculous, and a hand count of ten million ballots around the state would do nothing but take forever, cost a bunch of money, and introduce vastly more errors. It should be laughed out of court, but remember that this was filed in Amarillo, so it’s a Matthew Kacsmaryk special, so we can’t eliminate the possibility of getting the stupidest outcomes. At least we won’t have to wait very long.

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