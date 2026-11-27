The signs are clear.

The Republican Party of Texas Chair is urging the GOP-led state Senate to block Medicaid expansion and any efforts to limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. D’rinda Randall told the San Antonio Express-News that Democrats’ historic midterm wins, including flipping the state House and ousting Gov. Greg Abbott, have shaken up the party’s agenda. But she says she will push the Senate to hold firm during the upcoming legislative session. “The senators that we have in there are extremely strong,” Randall said. “And I’m thankful that Republicans are going to make sure that we stay close to them, give them the support that they need at all times, because they are going to be the last stand for us.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lost to Democrat Vikki Goodwin in the midterm election, but a Republican majority still controls the state Senate. Patrick has urged them to limit Goodwin’s powers when she takes office in January. The members have not been public about their plans, and it’s not clear which Republicans will emerge as leaders when the legislative session begins next year. Traditionally, the state party is further right than its elected leaders. The platform, approved by delegates at the RPT convention in June, calls for stricter voter registration rules, stopping Sharia law and eliminating all property taxes. It also pushes the party further right on several major issues including abortion and LGBTQ rights. “We’re going to fight for our priorities to be done,” Randall said. “But in the real world, we have to understand this is a whole new world for us.”

See here, here, and here for some background. As I said before, I’m not surprised and I’m not even mad, I’d advocate for the same thing if Dems were in their position. It’s just, easier said than done. The story referenced pre-filed bills on Medicaid expansion and restricting local police cooperation with ICE, and while both of those issues will have some crossover support there are bills that will be tougher for the Senate to stand firm against, like THC/cannabis legalization, and restrictions on data centers. And if Dems aren’t idiots, they’ll make a big deal over all the bills they pass that are reflective of the 2026 election that the Senate Republicans refused to consider. Politics goes both ways.

And along those lines, here are the Senate districts of interest for 2028, where all efforts to resist the intransigence we are very likely to see:

Dist Beto Biden Beto Allred ==================================== SD07 41.1% 41.2% 38.6% 41.0% SD08 42.9% 43.1% 40.3% 42.4% SD10 42.3% 41.4% 38.5% 40.7% SD12 43.1% 43.3% 40.3% 42.2% SD17 40.4% 40.7% 37.2% 39.7% SD27 58.2% 51.7% 49.6% 47.4%

That’s Sens. Paul Bettencourt, Angela Paxton, Phil King, Tan Parker, Joan Huffman, and Adam Hinojosa, who I have to assume felt a cold chill on his neck as the election results came in on November 3. Particularly the results in CD15, which bears a lot of resemblance to his SD27. Let’s compare to the districts that were on the ballot this year:

Dist Beto Biden Beto Allred 26 Dem ============================================ SD02 42.4% 41.6% 39.4% 41.8% 48.6% SD05 40.8% 39.8% 37.7% 39.0% 46.7% SD09 43.6% 42.6% 41.0% 42.8% 51.3% SD11 41.6% 40.6% 39.8% 41.2% 48.5% SD18 40.2% 39.5% 35.1% 37.8% 45.7%

That’s a swing of 6.8 to 8.5 points from 2024, which puts three of the first group of seats in play, with a couple of reaches available as well. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that Talarico at the least carried a bunch of these districts. Recruiting and supporting good candidates in all of these six districts is a top priority, and the sooner the better. Get some heat on thos incumbents ASAP, and then we’ll see how strong their resolve is. And if they do bend, and draw super-MAGA primary challengers as a result, that’s fine, too. Winning a majority in the Senate won’t be easy, but it’s doable. Let’s get started on it.

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