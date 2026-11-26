Good.

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday brought by a Texas county Republican Party seeking to block certification of the state’s midterm election results unless every paper ballot was hand counted.

The judge ruled that the Republican plaintiffs failed to establish a concrete injury.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk rejected the Potter County Republican Party’s allegations about potential voting machine hacking and inconsistent election procedures, calling its cybersecurity claims “speculation layered on speculation.”

The 13-page ruling delivers a massive blow to the Republicans’ effort to force an extraordinary statewide hand count before Texas certifies its Nov. 3 federal election results.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 27 by the Potter County Republican Party and its chairman, Daniel Rogers, initially argued that Texas’ electronic voting systems were vulnerable to artificial intelligence, foreign interference and hacking, making the state’s existing post-election audits constitutionally inadequate.

But Kacsmaryk found that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that those hypothetical threats had caused them any actual harm.

“The argument is speculation layered on speculation,” Kacsmaryk wrote. “While Texas’s electronic election infrastructure has been on the books for years, Plaintiffs fail to demonstrate that adversaries have ever affected a single ballot in all of Texas.”

The judge concluded that the Republicans lacked standing — the legal requirement that plaintiffs demonstrate a concrete, personal injury before bringing a lawsuit in federal court.

Kacsmaryk also rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that potential election security threats amounted to an injury, finding their concerns were shared by voters generally rather than being specific to the people bringing the case.

The ruling came one day after the Republicans asked the court to intervene before the state’s final certification deadline, despite decisive Democratic victories in major federal races.

Republican congressional candidate Alexander Hale, who joined the lawsuit after losing to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D) in Texas’ 7th Congressional District, was among the plaintiffs seeking a statewide hand count.

Hale lost his race by a margin of roughly 70% to 27%.

The Republicans had amended their lawsuit Nov. 14, adding Hale and shifting their central legal argument away from hypothetical hacking threats toward alleged inconsistencies in how Texas counties investigate discrepancies between voter records and ballot totals.

They argued that because county election officials have discretion over whether to expand audits or investigate discrepancies, voters in different counties receive unequal treatment in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

But Kacsmaryk questioned the logic behind that argument.

“Furthermore, the Court is perplexed by the entire argument: different procedures for investigating possible discrepancies do not mean ballots carry different levels of weight across the state,” Kacsmaryk wrote. “The only way the argument could hold up logically is if Plaintiffs established that an election custodian failed to detect or actually discovered an error yet failed to sufficiently correct it.”

The Republicans had cited preliminary election reconciliation discrepancies in Harris, Dallas, Randall and Lubbock counties, including a difference of more than 4,000 ballots in Harris County. But the judge found those figures insufficient to establish an injury in Potter County, where the named defendant, Elections Administrator Christy Benge, oversees elections.

Kacsmaryk also rejected the plaintiffs’ attempt to establish standing through Hale, noting that his congressional district does not include Potter County. He found that the county Republican Party likewise failed to show that the challenged procedures had harmed its candidates’ electoral prospects.