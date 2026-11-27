They have a lot to think about.

The Texas Supreme Court is weighing whether it has jurisdiction to intervene in the unusual dispute over whether Ericka Lomick, who won the race for the state’s House 93 seat in north Fort Worth, is ineligible because she’s a convicted felon.

Former Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock, who lost special and general election races to Lomick on Nov. 3; Lomick; and Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden filed responses with the Texas Supreme Court by the court’s Monday deadline.

Blaylock petitioned the court Nov. 16 to order Howden to review the Lomick case record and, “upon determining that it establishes ineligibility,” declare Lomick ineligible as a candidate in the special election, a ruling which would lead to another special election to fill the empty seat of Nate Schatzline.

But Howden, whose office administers Texas’ election laws, maintained the agency’s stance that Article 3 Section 8 of the Texas Constitution makes the House of Representatives responsible for determining whether Lomick meets the qualifications for serving. A spokesman for the Secretary of State told the Report in early November — before Blaylock asked the Secretary of State to intervene — that the agency had no role as a referee in the dispute.

“This case presents novel questions of legal authority and factual sufficiency that the Secretary of State, as a constitutional executive officer, is ill-equipped to resolve,” the agency said in its response to the Supreme Court. “The secretary welcomes the court’s guidance.”

Blaylock’s case filing said he expects the same issue will come up again regarding Lomick’s eligibility in the general election, the results of which haven’t been canvassed yet. If anybody declares Lomick ineligible, it would result in another special election.

“This isn’t about party or about me,” Blaylock said in a statement after the election. “It’s about following the law and making sure District 93 has a representative who can lawfully serve. … If that means a new election, I’m ready to make my case to the voters again.”

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“Ms. Lomick is finally convicted of a felony (and) her sworn application claims no pardon or release and includes no proof of eligibility,” Blaylock’s petition with the court said. The petition also said Lomick still owes substantial restitution, which it argued should be interpreted as a resulting liability.

The Secretary of State’s response raised several questions about Blaylock’s arguments.

“The Texas Constitution’s vesting of primary authority to determine eligibility for Texas House and Senate seats within each chamber contradicts (Blaylock’s contention that state law) allows the Secretary of State to declare a candidate ineligible through its canvassing role,” the agency said in its response.

It said Blaylock had not established in the court record what Lomick still owes in restitution and “offers no authority for the proposition that such unpaid civil penalties — should they exist — constitutes a ‘resulting disability’ from a felony conviction under the Texas Election Code.”

Public records “must conclusively establish” the candidate’s ineligibility for Blaylock to prevail, the Secretary of State said.

The Supreme Court “record is silent as to whether Lomick has received a pardon or some other discharge.”

The Secretary of State’s response also noted that Article 3 Section 7 of the Texas Constitution requires an election candidate to be an eligible voter, “but does not independently require an individual not to have a felony conviction.”

“Lomick, who was convicted of a felony, may have at one time been disqualified from voting, and thereby rendered ineligible to hold the office of state representative,” the Secretary of State’s response said. “But if Lomick ‘completed’ or ‘discharged’ her five-year prison sentence, that disability may have lifted.”