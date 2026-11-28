Interesting!

Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson says he won’t defend Texas’ Ten Commandments classroom law, a reversal from outgoing AG Ken Paxton’s position as a potential U.S. Supreme Court showdown looms. “My jurisprudential opinion is that the law is unconstitutional,” Johnson told The Dallas Morning News. “The court will have the ultimate say as to what’s constitutional and what is not, but I’m the one who says what the state’s position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken.” Johnson’s position has already become part of Paxton’s legal strategy. In a Nov. 10 Supreme Court filing, attorneys from Paxton’s office cited Johnson’s unwillingness to defend the law as a reason the justices should decline to hear a challenge to it. If the Supreme Court stays out of the fight, a federal appeals court ruling upholding the classroom displays in Texas would remain in place, preserving a legal victory for Paxton even after he leaves office in January. Paxton, a Republican, has spent more than a year defending the law in federal court. But his latest filing said a Johnson-led attorney general’s office might not provide an adequate defense to the law, depriving the justices of “an adversary presentation” if they agree to hear the case. He also urged the Supreme Court to leave the appeals court ruling in place while other suits proceed through lower courts. The Texas law requires public schools to display a durable or framed copy of the Ten Commandments measuring at least 16 by 20 inches in all classrooms. The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law in a 9-8 ruling in April, overturning a federal judge’s order that had blocked enforcement in several school districts. Families challenging the law have asked the Supreme Court to review that decision. The justices have not decided whether to do so.

See here for the previous update. This is different than other actions AG-elect Johnson has signaled, such as not pursuing lawsuits against non-Texan doctors who fulfill mifepristone requests for residents here. Those are discretionary actions, ones any new AG would be free to do with as they see fit. In this case, the state is a defendant in a lawsuit and the normal course of action is for the AG to do the defense. This sort of thing happens from time to time – the Obama administration’s decision to stop defending the Defense of Marriage Act is a canonical example, which caused some fuss at the time. I approved of that decision as I approve of this one, despite the discomfort over approving decisions I like and not decisions I don’t. Let’s not forget, though, that Ken Paxton sided with the plaintiffs in the closed primaries lawsuit instead of doing his duty and defending the Secretary of State, and that was on the heels of decisions to not defend many other state agencies over the course of his tenure. We can debate whether Johnson’s office is obligated to always defend the state in legal matters regardless of his personal opinions. But one decision to abstain from a lawsuit in which more than one judge had declared a law unconstitutional, especially given that there will be plenty of outside counsel that would be glad to step in, does not make Johnson “like ” or “no different from” Paxton in any meaningful way. Paxton was in the habit of picking and choosing what he wanted to do. I strongly suspect this will be the exception for Johnson.

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