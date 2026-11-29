Can we just throw him out on his ear</a? Please?

Three weeks after losing the comptroller’s race to Democrat Sarah Eckhardt, Texas Comptroller Don Huffines has not handed over the documents, staff contracts or briefing schedule she requested for her transition, Eckhardt said in a letter to him Tuesday.

In the letter, Eckhardt, a Democratic state senator from Austin, said she had asked nearly a week ago for a contact list for key personnel and a schedule of agency briefings. The letter follows a previous one, sent Nov. 9, in which Eckhardt asked Huffines for transition documents and requested that he stop firing employees, halt projects costing more than $5,000 and pause all agency rule changes.

Huffines rejected those requests, according to Eckhardt. In an interview Wednesday, she said the transition “should not be a partisan exercise” but suggested her former Republican opponent was making it one.

“The campaign is over,” she said. “It is now time to put the interests of Texans above our politics or our pride.”

Eckhardt, in her letter this week, said she had not received “any of the requested documents, commitments, contacts, or scheduled briefings.” In the meantime, Huffines has continued to roll out a flurry of rule changes, most recently unveiling one that prohibits education providers participating in the state’s $1 billion vouchers program from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is disappointing though not surprising that you are not offering the same cooperation exhibited by others and that was offered to you,” Eckhardt wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Texas Tribune. “Texans expect and deserve the orderly transfer of power from the outgoing appointed executive to the incoming elected executive.”

Eckhardt was pointing to Huffines’ own path into the office. After he defeated acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, the governor’s preferred candidate, in the March GOP primary, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Huffines to the job starting in August, months before the general election. Eckhardt wrote that Abbott’s administration accommodated Huffines’ “demand for early appointment” and that Hancock’s office gave him “full and timely cooperation” in his transition.

She added that Abbott and other Republican officials are cooperating with the Democrats who defeated them on Nov. 3, when the GOP lost every statewide election on the ballot. Eckhardt won 51% of the vote to Huffines’ 46% in the comptroller race.

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The exchange is the latest public sign of friction. Last week, when Eckhardt and her team toured the agency, neither Huffines nor his second-in-command joined the visit, according to Eckhardt’s team.

Huffines, a Dallas businessman and former Republican state senator who challenged Abbott from the right in the 2022 primary, has upended the agency since taking over — as he promised to do on the campaign trail. He has overhauled its organizational structure and pursued administrative rule changes to target long-collected taxes he says have robbed Texans.

Eckhardt told the Tribune she estimates 261 employees have been fired or left the agency.

This month alone, Huffines has moved to stop the collection of sales tax on streaming services, finalized another rule change to nix a tax on marketplace and platform fees and announced the agency will no longer participate in civil asset forfeiture, accepting forfeiture proceeds only when a court has convicted the property’s owner of a crime.

Eckhardt expressed concern about the state’s financial outlook, noting her team had calculated that Huffines’ rule changes will cost the state up to $7.5 billion in revenue during the next state budget cycle, which runs from September 2027 through August 2029.

“All of these are designed to artificially suppress the revenue available for the Texas Legislature to budget,” she said of Huffines’ rule changes and other maneuverings on his way out.