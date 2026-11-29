Raise your hand if you’re surprised.
In late September, facing political pressure, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state’s environmental regulator, to stop approving new permits for data centers.
But during the two-month pause, a review of 14 data center projects shows that, in at least six instances, construction progressed, with some developers using other permits that weren’t suspended to continue work. Others continued building without any active permits, according to a Houston Chronicle review of TCEQ records and satellite imagery.
In one instance, developers of a $10 billion data center campus in Hall County in the Panhandle continued construction on a 450-acre plot after state environmental officials notified them that their permit had been suspended, despite lacking other permits, according to TCEQ records.
Critics of data center expansion say the continued construction during Abbott’s permitting pause suggests the measure lacked teeth and was more about electoral politics than meaningfully curbing data center development. It could also foreshadow the challenges Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa may face if she employs a similar tactic to slow data center development across the state.
“The pause was flimsy at best,” said Kathryn Guerra, a former agency employee and the director of Public Citizen’s TCEQ watchdog campaign. “I think TCEQ failed spectacularly at their mission to protect the environment and public health, and I think they prioritize industry profit at any cost to Texans.”
The data center operators say they complied with TCEQ’s orders. In some instances, they said they had received permission from the agency to continue construction, even as their permits were publicly listed as suspended.
When Abbott announced the pause, he stressed it was to allow state agencies to “thoroughly audit all data centers.” On Nov. 13, 10 days after his stunning electoral loss, Abbott quietly directed state environmental regulators to resume issuing permits for data center construction.
In a letter sent to TCEQ leaders and obtained by the Chronicle, Abbott’s staff said the agency should restart permitting because the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which regulates Texas’s grid, had gathered enough information for its forthcoming audit of the state’s data centers, expected next month.
The letter ended the brief pause on new TCEQ permits, which are required for everything from putting up the walls of a data center to connecting the natural gas plants that power many sites.
There’s more, it’s a gift link, read the rest. There are two obvious things Gov.-elect Hinojosa can do right away. One is to demand more transparency about what projects exist and what their current statuses are. That at least makes us better informed, and a little sunlight never hurts. Hinojosa will also get to appoint some TCEQ commissioners, which will affect the permitting and oversight process. She’ll need some legislative action as well – re-establishing some measure of local control so cities and counties can do some of this up front, for example – and I daresay AG-elect Nathan Johnson may step in for situations where compliance with existing laws or regulations may be in question. It’s hard to say exactly how much effect she will be able to have, but there are things she can do, and she will be evaluated on how well she does them. Check in at the end of the session and we’ll see where we are.
Related Posts:This entry was posted in The great state of Texas and tagged Attorney General, construction, data centers, Election 2026, Gina Hinojosa, Governor, Greg Abbott, Hall County, local control, Nathan Johnson, permits, TCEQ, Texas, The Lege. Bookmark the permalink.