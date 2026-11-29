Raise your hand if you’re surprised.

In late September, facing political pressure, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state’s environmental regulator, to stop approving new permits for data centers.

But during the two-month pause, a review of 14 data center projects shows that, in at least six instances, construction progressed, with some developers using other permits that weren’t suspended to continue work. Others continued building without any active permits, according to a Houston Chronicle review of TCEQ records and satellite imagery.

In one instance, developers of a $10 billion data center campus in Hall County in the Panhandle continued construction on a 450-acre plot after state environmental officials notified them that their permit had been suspended, despite lacking other permits, according to TCEQ records.

Critics of data center expansion say the continued construction during Abbott’s permitting pause suggests the measure lacked teeth and was more about electoral politics than meaningfully curbing data center development. It could also foreshadow the challenges Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa may face if she employs a similar tactic to slow data center development across the state.

“The pause was flimsy at best,” said Kathryn Guerra, a former agency employee and the director of Public Citizen’s TCEQ watchdog campaign. “I think TCEQ failed spectacularly at their mission to protect the environment and public health, and I think they prioritize industry profit at any cost to Texans.”

The data center operators say they complied with TCEQ’s orders. In some instances, they said they had received permission from the agency to continue construction, even as their permits were publicly listed as suspended.