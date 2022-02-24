Go ahead and blame Greg Abbott for your high electricity bills

They really are his fault.

The former head of the TexasÂ power gridÂ testified in court WednesdayÂ that when he ordered power prices to stay at the maximum price cap for days on end during during last year’s winter storm and blackout, running up billions of dollars in bills for power companies, he was following the direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

Bill Magness, the former CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said even as power plants were starting come back online former Public Utility CommissionÂ Chairman DeAnn Walker had told him that Abbott wanted them to do whatever necessary to prevent further rotating blackouts that left millions of Texans without power.

â€œShe told me the governor had conveyed to her if we emerged from rotating outages it was imperative they not resume,â€ Magness testified. â€œWe needed to do what we needed to do to make it happen.â€

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year the governor’s spokesman, Mark Miner said the governor was not â€œinvolved in any wayâ€ in the decision to keep prices at the maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour â€“ more than 150 times normal prices. He described a decision to send an aide to ERCOT’s operations center in the middle of the crisis as based on the feeling the grid operator was spewing â€œdisinformation.”

Magness’s decision to keep power prices at the maximum cap for more than 24 hours after conditions on the power grid began to improve is now at the center of a bankruptcy trial waged by the Waco-based electric co-op Brazos Electric.

Brazos contends that decision was made recklessly, adding up to aÂ $1.9 billion power bill from ERCOT that forced them into bankruptcy.

â€œIt did nothing at all to cause more generation to come online,â€ said Lino Mendiola, one of the attorneys representing Brazos. â€œIt was an attempted remedy that didnâ€™t solve any of the problems caused by the winter storm.â€

The original order to raise power prices to the cap was made by the Public Utility Commission on Feb. 15, to try to get power plants back online and encourage large power users like factories and petrochemical plants to stay offline. ERCOTÂ elected to keep prices at the cap until Feb. 19, a decision thatÂ the Texas Independent Market Monitor criticized in a report last yearÂ as having, â€œexceeded the mandate of the Commission.â€

â€œThis decision resulted in $16 billion in additional costs to ERCOT’s market,â€ wrote Carrie Bivens, director of ERCOTâ€™s Independent Market Monitor.