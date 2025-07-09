CM Plummer formally announces for Harris County Judge

Houston’s worst-kept secret is a secret no more.

Houston City Council member Letitia Plummer plans to resign her position to run in the Democratic primary for Harris County judge, she told the Houston Chronicle in an exclusive interview.

The seat was one Plummer said she never thought would open. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, Plummer said she based her decision on extensive conversations with County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Plummer said her understanding is that Hidalgo won’t seek re-election.

“I’m going to run for the county judge seat. I believe I’ve made the commitment to people, people have asked,” Plummer said. “But, let me be very clear, I’m doing and making that decision on the auspice of having multiple conversations with her. It would never be a situation to where I jumped out saying that I was running against Judge Hidalgo. I made my decision based on hundreds of community conversations, sit downs with her.”

Plummer’s move follows a similar maneuver by former U.S. Rep. Erica Lee Carter, who announced on Monday she would run for county judge should Hidalgo not seek re-election.

Hidalgo has yet to announce a decision on whether or not she will run again, but said she will soon.

[…]

“All of the good work that I’ve done at City Hall, I can now do on a larger stage, really focusing on my priorities,” Plummer said.

Plummer said she’s helped residents through seven natural disasters and focused on quality of life issues across the city.

She said that she believes sometimes people lose track of what exactly the county judge does. Another reason why she thinks she is apt for the job is because she’s been the CEO of her own company. The county judge, Plummer said, is the CEO of the county.

“We can bring Harris County back, because we’ve got some financial challenges we’ve got to deal with,” Plummer said. “We can bring it back, and we can put enough pressure on the federal government and the state to give them what’s duly ours; disaster recovery support No. 1, infrastructure dollars and ensuring that the city of Houston and the county and all of the municipalities that are part of the county can continue to thrive.”

Should Plummer cinch the position, she said her top priorities would be infrastructure, namely increasing the number of resiliency projects the same way she helped Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center get a generator so it could be operational in storms; spurring economic development; and healthcare.