Texas blog roundup for the week of August 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the quorum breakers as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took a look at the election numbers in the proposed new Congressional districts to see how Republicans made the math work (sort of) for them.

SocraticGadfly is glad to see McKinney go ahead with work for a passenger terminal at the city airport and awaits details of gates and airlines in the future.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on two grassroots-led protests in Harris County. Voting is not going to be enough.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer reports on hard times for Texas abortion funds.

Olivia Julianna has a newfound respect for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Barbed Wire approves of the King of the Hill reboot.

The Austin Chronicle finds another way to fight back and defend our history.

Steve Vladeck reviews the history of “federalizing” Washington, DC.

The Current is glad it doesn’t have to return this extremely overdue library book.

Houstonia tallies up the cost of tariffs at your favorite restaurant.

