Interview with Desmond Spencer

We wrap up our tour of the HCC districts with Desmond Spencer, one of two opponents to incumbent Renee Jefferson Patterson in District II. (The other opponent is Kathy lynch Gunter, who had also run for this seat in a special election in 2022; you can listen to the interview I did with her then here.) Spencer is an Air Force veteran who founded a consulting firm to help underserved and disadvantaged applicants navigate the graduate school admissions process after his service. He is a policy advisor to Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and for the last two years has been an adjunct professor of Texas government at HCC. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Audrey Nath, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Michael McDonough, HISD District VI

Monica Flores Richart, HCC Distict I

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where large language models go when they don’t know what to say. Next week we get into the Houston City Council At Large #4 race.

Related Posts: