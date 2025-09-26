Interview with Michael McDonough

We finish up our week with HISD candidates with Michael McDonough, who is challenging incumbent Trustee Kendall Baker in District VI. McDonough recently retired after a 30+ year career at HISD, where he was a math teacher, a soccer coach, and a principal at three schools, most recently Bellaire High School. You may have spotted him more recently at Hermann Park, where he is the conductor of the mini-train there; the embedded photo above came from a feature story about that. I did not ask him about his train-driving, but I did ask him about his time at HISD and his plans for being a trustee, and you can listen to that here:
PREVIOUSLY:
Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I
Bridget Wade, HISD District VII
Audrey Nath, HISD District VII
Maria Benzon, HISD District V
More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, which will soon be a major motion picture. Next week we move on to HCC.