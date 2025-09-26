Interview with Michael McDonough

Posted on September 26, 2025 by Charles Kuffner

Michael McDonough

We finish up our week with HISD candidates with Michael McDonough, who is challenging incumbent Trustee Kendall Baker in District VI. McDonough recently retired after a 30+ year career at HISD, where he was a math teacher, a soccer coach, and a principal at three schools, most recently Bellaire High School. You may have spotted him more recently at Hermann Park, where he is the conductor of the mini-train there; the embedded photo above came from a feature story about that. I did not ask him about his train-driving, but I did ask him about his time at HISD and his plans for being a trustee, and you can listen to that here:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, which will soon be a major motion picture. Next week we move on to HCC.

