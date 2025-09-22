Interview with Felicity Pereyra

Welcome to the start of the 2025 interview season! I went into this early on thinking there wouldn’t be much, as there are no city of Houston elections, but with the special elections in CD18 and At Large #4 it turned out to be busier than expected. But have no fear, I’ve got it covered. This week will be all about HISD, where there are five races, two of which are for open seats, ensuring that the next elected Board of Trustees will be different than the one we have now. We start in District I, my district, where data scientist and political organizer Felicity Pereyra is running unopposed to succeed Elizabeth Santos, who chose not to run for a third term. An HISD and University of Houston graduate, she has worked on Presidential campaigns as well as projects for the Census and Hurricane Harvey recovery. She’s on the slate of candidates endorsed by the Harris County Democratic Party, most of whom you will hear from this week. Here’s the interview:

The world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet is back, and you can learn more about all these candidates as well as track previous interviews there. I’ll have more of these each day this week.

