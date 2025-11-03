Election Day for November 2025 is tomorrow

From the inbox:

The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) reminds registered voters that Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the final opportunity to cast a ballot in this election. Races and Measures Include 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution

18 th Congressional District for voters registered within that district

Congressional District for voters registered within that district Houston City Council At-Large Position 4 for voters registered within the city limits

Other local elections (Cities, school districts, utility districts) “This election will shape the future of our neighborhoods and communities across Texas,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “I encourage every voter to participate.” When and Where to Vote Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

At any of the 600 vote centers across Harris County

across Harris County Find your nearest vote center and sample ballots at HarrisVotes.com Acceptable Forms of Required Photo IDs TX Driver’s License

TX Personal ID

TX Handgun License

TX Election ID Certificate

U.S. Military ID (with photo)

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport Mail Ballot Drop-Off Voters may only drop off their own mail ballot in person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston. A valid photo ID is required.

If you receive a mail ballot but want to vote in person instead, take your mail ballot to a vote center to surrender it and receive a regular ballot. If you do not have the mail ballot with you, you may still vote in person using a provisional ballot. Again, you must present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID. For more information and real-time updates, follow @HarrisVotes or visit HarrisVotes.com.

You can find the voting centers here. Any will suffice for you to cast your ballot. As noted before, early voting was pretty heavy, so tomorrow may be light or it may be a continuation of what we’ve seen so far. You won’t know till you go. I’ll have the results for you for Wednesday. Note that we will have two separate runoffs, one for At Large #4 in December and one for CD18 in January or February. They’re governed by different laws, so it is what it is. Be ready to vote again, and again, soon.

