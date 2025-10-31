Fifth Circuit upholds Tarrant County redistricting map

Not a surprise.

A group of Tarrant County residents who sued over the county’s redistricting process did not prove the new map is racially discriminatory, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

Tarrant County’s Republican commissioners pushed through an unusual mid-decade redistricting process earlier this year. They argued their plan was to grow their majority on the court, and race had nothing to do with it. Critics said the new map illegally diluted the power of Black and brown voters, packing them into a single precinct.

The county has been sued twice over the new map, and judges have declined to block the maps in both cases . The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision in the first lawsuit, Jackson et. al. v. Tarrant County , in a ruling Wednesday.

The judges acknowledged that Black and Latino voters were disproportionately affected by redistricting, but that doesn’t prove commissioners had racially discriminatory intent, they decided.

“An obvious explanation for the disparity exists: race and partisanship are highly correlated in Tarrant County, and districting decisions driven by partisanship will often have disparate racial effects,” the ruling reads.

The judges also dismissed the argument that Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare’s remarks in an interview with NBC 5 about redistricting proved any racial intent.

“The policies of Democrats continue to fail Black people over and over and over, but many of them keep voting them in,” O’Hare said. “It’s time for people of all races to understand the Democrats are a lost party, they are a radical party, it’s time for them to get on board with us and we’ll welcome them with open arms.”

That statement seems to be an expression of ordinary partisan politics, the court ruled.