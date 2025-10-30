Texas blog roundup for the week of October 27

Happy Halloween to all who celebrate and to all who read the weekly Texas Progressive Alliance roundups.

Off the Kuff produced the Q3 campaign finance reports for Texas Democratic candidates for Congress and the Senate.

SocraticGadfly noted that free speech is under attack at UNT .

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says the big peaceful October 18 No Kings protest in Downtown Houston was over-policed. The real criminals are the people running the state & running the country.

Ana Marie Cox reported on the “normie” energy from the No Kings Day protest in New Braunfels.

The TSTA Blog wants the full story of the Alamo to be told.

The Barbed Wire notes the drop in attendance at the State Fair.

Texas Rail Advocates examines the first ever Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan for Texas.

Steve Vladeck and Law Dork wade into all of the National Guard litigation.

The Texas Signal reports on an effort to defeat State Proposition 15.

The Bloggess provides some education on various scams.

