Weekend link dump for October 26

“The End of Windows 10 Support Is an E-Waste Disaster in the Making”.

“The lesson for me, from the early blogosphere, is that quality of speech matters, too.”

The Earth is now a ringed planet. Good to know.

Forty years ago, Lynette Woodard made history as the first woman to play on the Harlem Globetrotters.

“It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s a Chemtrail? New Conspiracy Theory Takes Wing at Kennedy’s HHS”.

“The de-weird-ification of children’s media is part of a broader, complicated story.”

RIP, Warren McVea, Texas high school football legend who became the first Black player to receive a scholarship to play football at any of the major college programs in Texas when he signed with the University of Houston, and later went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Grab the goggles. Pickleball eye injuries are on the rise”.

RIP, Sam Rivers, bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit.

“Cringe a little at the ideological timidity if you will—let he who has not enjoyed a Costco hot dog cast the first bomb. This isn’t Andor-style insurgency, and it sure isn’t John Brown’s raid. But not everything has to be. There’s room in the resistance for half-measures, even if it won’t overthrow the Empire on its own. Sometimes a frog in a cowboy hat is enough. A Kirkland-brand protest movement can go the distance.” That’s about the No Kings rally in New Braunfels, the population center of dark red Comal County. It’s a good read and quite an uplift.

“How can past feminist policy wins inform a better immigration future?”

“In a deliberately provocative move, [BBC] Channel 4 has broadcast an entire documentary hosted by an artificial intelligence creation.”

“Prince Andrew has agreed to give up his royal titles to save the royal family from further embarrassment over his connections with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Uber drivers may be able to earn a few extra bucks by completing digital AI training tasks on the rideshare app while they wait for passengers.”

“Musician Kenny Loggins demanded that President Trump remove his song from an AI-generated video of the president dumping feces from a fighter jet on protesters at No Kings events.” What a hell of a sentence that is.

“We accept that following Christ’s example may mean we are mocked and assaulted, opposed and even arrested. Jesus has guidance for this as well, saying, ‘Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you.’ If he were living today, we believe he might add ‘pepper spray, body slam and arrest you’ to his beatitude.”

“My Signal exchange with the interim U.S. attorney about the Letitia James grand jury.”

“I don’t know what good triumphing over evil looks like to Kash Patel, but I would argue that it looks nothing like his mentions did after he posted that.”

“George Santos might not be off the hook just yet”.

RIP, Barbara Gips, Hollywood advertising copywriter who created the “In space, no one can hear you scream” tagline for Alien.

“A new study from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Penn., shared first with The Hollywood Reporter, has found that a “drip” release strategy leads to a 48 percent greater short-term retention of subscriptions vs. binge-drops.”

“That anger is what real repentance looks like — the kind of repentance that allows for the possibility of redemption.”

Don’t use DoorDash. Or Uber Eats, or Instacart, until they all stop screwing their workers.

This is what you call a pretty good day on the golf course.

“The Trump administration has effectively closed the division of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that coordinates critical infrastructure cybersecurity improvements with states and local governments, private businesses and foreign countries.”

RIP, Dave Ball, founding member and keyboardist for Soft Cell.

“Why Trump Expects the Justice Department to Cut Him a Quarter-Billion-Dollar Check”.

“Below, please find my five favorite things about (or even just kind of related to) the Louvre heist. The image at the top of this page is Diana Rigg in The Great Muppet Caper. In the business, we call this a tease.”

Donald Trump doesn’t care about you. At all. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

“In a perverse and ironic way, Trump’s very argument about the corruption of the American elite is most vividly and visibly confirmed in the way he has so easily plowed through it. That social and civic corruption is deep and real. To the extent the American Republic is still in the game, taking punches but still in the ring, it’s large numbers of fairly ordinary people, without any great amount of power on their own who are doing it. You see that in ground level organizing, in turnout at town halls or No Kings demonstrations.”

RIP, June Lockhart, actor best known for Lassie and Lost in Space.

