Metro makes its excuses

Weak.
Metro board chair Elizabeth Brock on Thursday stood by the agency’s decision to remove the Montrose rainbow crosswalk this week after a Houston resident asked why it was erased so quickly.
“My primary concern is how quickly y’all allowed this to happen without giving LGBTQ+ Houstonians the time or space to process this removal to grieve,” David Mendoza said during the public comment period at Metro’s board meeting. “Gov. Abbott gave cities 30 days to comply or risk funding, and y’all removed it in 12 days.”
Brock said the decision was not taken lightly.
“It was something that we had to do because of a mandate, and whether we did it in 12 days or whether we did it in 30 days, we had a responsibility, and we met our responsibility, because at the end of the day, we are a transit authority, and we have to meet our community,” she said.
This is, to put it gently, baloney. Metro didn’t meet its community before it did this, because if it had they would have been told in no uncertain terms to fight it, or at least wait until those who did want to fight it took their swing. San Antonio and Austin have shown what else could have been done, if Metro and its Chair hadn’t been in such a rush to comply. You failed, Elizabeth Brock, and now you are being called on it. Stop making excuses for it.
Elect a DINO as mayor, expect a MAGAt infestation.
Confident that she ordered this at the behest of the current mayor who tolerates dissent very not well
Another lying Fascist. What does one expect from these cowards? They face no accountability, nothing. What ugly ass people.
Remember, Whitmire is just a balder Abbott.
lol needing time to grieve public road paint is just plain silliness .