Metro makes its excuses

Metro board chair Elizabeth Brock on Thursday stood by the agency’s decision to remove the Montrose rainbow crosswalk this week after a Houston resident asked why it was erased so quickly.

“My primary concern is how quickly y’all allowed this to happen without giving LGBTQ+ Houstonians the time or space to process this removal to grieve,” David Mendoza said during the public comment period at Metro’s board meeting. “Gov. Abbott gave cities 30 days to comply or risk funding, and y’all removed it in 12 days.”

Brock said the decision was not taken lightly.

“It was something that we had to do because of a mandate, and whether we did it in 12 days or whether we did it in 30 days, we had a responsibility, and we met our responsibility, because at the end of the day, we are a transit authority, and we have to meet our community,” she said.