Early voting Day One: Looking back at 2017 and 2021

TL;DR:

Austin Prop Q: Yes

TX Prop 1: No

TX Prop 2: No

TX Prop 3: No

TX Prop 4: Yes

TX Prop 5: No (barely)

TX Prop 6: No

TX Prop 7: Yes

TX Prop 8: No

TX Prop 9: Toss up

TX Prop 10: Yes

TX Prop 11: No

TX Prop 12: No

TX Prop 13: No

TX Prop 14: Yes

TX Prop 15: No

TX Prop 16: No

TX Prop 17: No

The full story…

Austin Prop Q: Yes. I’m willing to pay for parks, low-income housing, and maintenance. Increasing taxes to do so is just how government works, and the benefits outweigh the cost, here.

TX Prop 1: No. I struggled with this one. I like education programs, but this money could go to existing community colleges instead of reinventing the wheel on new institutions.

TX Prop 2: No. A solution in search of a problem. We don’t tax capital gains at all in Texas, and we’re exceedingly unlikely to do so. This is marketing for businesses to relocate or remain here.

TX Prop 3: No. Another solution in search of a problem. Judges already have the power to do this, and we don’t need a law that will only make things more rigid and undermines the presumption of innocence before the law.

TX Prop 4: Yes. This is a transfer of funds to the TX Water Development Board, and while it is a governor-appointed board, they are specialized in the field, and I trust them more than I trust the TX Lege to do the right things for water needs in the state.

TX Prop 5: Toss up. On the one hand, inventory of other businesses are taxed as personal property, so why should ag get an exemption? On the other hand, animal feed is part of the food chain, which has other parts exempted from property taxes. I lean to No, personally, but barely.

TX Prop 6: No. Solution in search of a problem again. We don’t levy taxes on this, and there’s no indication that we ever will, so what’s the point of a ban?

TX Prop 7: Yes. Applies to a small group, and it’s the right thing to do for widows/widowers of veterans who died as a result of their service, even if they did not qualify for full disability while alive.

TX Prop 8: No. Solution in search of a problem. We don’t tax inheritance, and we’re not likely to. There’s no point in a ban.

TX Prop 9: Toss up. This could help small businesses, and it could just move the tax burden around. I’m leaning No, but might change my mind in the voting booth.

TX Prop 10: Yes. A temporary exemption for homes completely destroyed by fire. Fires are getting to be more common in our drought-prone state. I have no problem with this.

TX Prop 11: No. While it helps elderly or disabled homeowners, it’s unstable and it would be better not to rely on the legislature to reimburse public schools. It’s not a hard no, but it’s a no for me.

TX Prop 12: No. HARD NO. The commission doesn’t need to be expanded, and the expansion would be entirely appointed by the Governor, creating an imbalance in the commission in favor of the Governor and against the Texas Bar. Bad for Justice.

TX Prop 13: No. Public schools are chronically underfunded. Another exemption won’t do much. This would be a small benefit to homeowners, but not enough to trust the legislature to do the right thing.

TX Prop 14: Yes. This sets aside money for dementia research. A worthy cause.

TX Prop 15: No. HARD NO. The push by Christian Nationalists to use “parental rights” to harm LGBTQ+ kids and ban DEI language is wrong, and shouldn’t pass.

TX Prop 16: No. Also a HARD NO. A solution looking for a problem. You already have to be a citizen to register to vote, and this is just voter suppression.

TX Prop 17: No. The border wall is stupid. Anything that incentivizes the wall is also stupid. Hard No.