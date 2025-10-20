Our flying taxi dreams will not come true in time for the World Cup

Sadness.

Two major transit modes won’t play a role in moving World Cup visitors around.

Flying taxis, which Arlington Mayor Jim Ross hoped would be ready in time for the tournament, won’t be taking spectators to the stadium through the skies.

The city hopes to have them in the skies above the entertainment district, they just won’t be able to board passengers because the vehicles won’t be certified in time.

“We are still going to have at our municipal airport, we’re going to have a location for air taxis to land, take off, and charge,” [Alicia Winkelblech, the city’s director of transportation] told KERA News. “But it’s going be more of a demonstration type thing, if you think kind of world’s fair.”