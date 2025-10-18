Endorsement watch: Cy-Fair ISD and the constitutional amendments

The Chron calls for sanity in Cy-Fair where its wingnut board members have been running wild.

MAGA-on-MAGA mudslinging. Secret recordings. Anti-woke purges. We wish we were talking about the latest White House sideshow. Unfortunately, we’re talking about the board of trustees overseeing the state’s third-largest public school system: Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. A once-rural district in the northwest reaches of Harris County, Cy-Fair ISD has rapidly grown to become a “destination” district — the kind of place with stellar schools that families uproot everything for. This year, it was one of the most improved in the Houston area, with zero D and F campuses. But those impressive gains appear to be despite its unruly board, not because of it. Facing an array of pressing issues — too many kids still reading below grade level, low teacher morale, a ballooning budget deficit — the board’s 6-1 conservative majority picked another priority. Namely, to put their religion into schools.

Read on for more, they brought the receipts and a decent amount of exhausted outrage. Going by their star-rating system, two of the Cy-Fair ISD trustees are the two worst candidates who were considered in the process for this year. All this was also ably covered in Franklin Strong‘s Book-Loving Texans’ Guide to the November 2025 school board elections, which I mentioned in the post about HISD endorsements. I hesitate to get my hopes up about these suburban school board races, but things went pretty well in May, so I’m tentatively willing to give it a try. Remember the names Lesley Guilmart, Cleveland Lane Jr., and Kendra Camarena, tell your friends in Cy-Fair about them, and for heaven’s sake vote for them yourself if you’re in that district.

The Chron also made their recommendations on the many Constitutional amendments on the ballot, the one thing that everyone in Texas can vote on. As noted before, I disagree with them on Props 3 and 16, and am either in agreement or at least not obviously in disagreement with them on the rest.

