Interview with Isaiah Martin

Next up for the special election in CD18 is Isaiah Martin, who like Amanda Edwards had filed to run in the 2024 primary while then-Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was running for Houston Mayor, but then dropped out and endorsed Jackson Lee when she got back in following her loss in that race. Martin had previously worked for Rep. Jackson Lee, and while a student at UH he founded #ForTheStudents and spearheaded initiatives that tackled pressing issues such as campus voting access, food insecurity, and sexual assault support, and also advocated for TDECU Stadium to be used as a polling place for the 2020 election. Martin is the youngest candidate in the race and has a national following on TikTok. Here’s what we talked about:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where enchantment pours out of every door. Next week is the start of early voting so barring anything really unexpected this will be the end of my interviews for this cycle. Primary season will be upon us soon, so I’ll be back in the saddle for that. More from CD18 tomorrow.

