Interview with Al Lloyd

We wrap up our tour of the Houston City Council At Large #4 landscape today with Al Lloyd, who was one of the first candidates out of the gate when the seat became open. Lloyd is a Houston native and Bellaire High School grad who got his start in the automotive industry, as a mechanic and in fixed operations management, and later owned and operated businesses in sports injury rehabilitation and home health care. There were some issues with his WiFi connection as well, though not as much as with the Boykins interview. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Felicity Pereyra, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Audrey Nath, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Michael McDonough, HISD District VI

Monica Flores Richart, HCC Distict I

Renee Jefferson Patterson, HCC District II

Desmond Spencer, HCC District II

Alejandra Salinas, Houston City Council At Large #4

Jordan Thomas, Houston City Council At Large #4

Dwight Boykins, Houston City Council At Large #4

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where the stars at night are big and bright. Next week we get into the race we’ve been waiting for the longest, the special election in CD18.

