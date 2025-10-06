Interview with Alejandra Salinas

We move this week into Houston City Council At Large #4, one of two special elections on my ballot (and yours if you’re in CD18), to fill the seat left vacant by Letitia Plummer after she announced her candidacy for Harris County Judge. There are fifteen candidates in this race, a mix of Democrats, Republicans, and various others, including a write-in. I’ve got four interviews lined up for you, and the first one is the first candidate to make herself known for the race, Alejandra Salinas. Salinas is an attorney who served on the legal defense team for Harris County elected officials who had to fend off the whiny sore loser election challenge lawsuits in 2022. She is a past president of the College Democrats of America, and serves on the boards of Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Second Mile Haiti, a non-profit that works to provide pre-natal and family care to mothers and families in Haiti, and C. 60, a non-profit dedicated to the restoration of LULAC’s first clubhouse in Houston. Here’s the interview:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where mornings are always cool and crisp. More from Houston City Council At Large #4 coming at you.

