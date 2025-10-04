UT considers accepting a protection racket

Choose very carefully, y’all.

The Trump administration has asked the University of Texas at Austin to agree to a “set of operating principles” — which reportedly include adopting a stricter definition of gender, a five-year tuition freeze and a cap on international student enrollment — in exchange for preferential access to federal funding, the University of Texas System confirmed on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that the Trump administration sent a letter to UT-Austin and eight other universities asking them to join a “compact” that would qualify them for the benefit. The schools would also have to ban the use of race and sex considerations in admissions and hiring, cap enrollment of international undergraduate students at 15%, and require applicants to take the SAT or a similar test. The Texas Tribune has not reviewed the Trump administration’s letter. In a statement to the Tribune, UT System Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife said the system was honored UT-Austin was selected to be part of the Trump administration’s proposal. “We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with university officials and reviewing the compact immediately,” he said. “Higher education has been at a crossroads in recent years, and we have worked very closely with Governor Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Burrows to implement sweeping changes for the benefit of our students and to strengthen our institutions to best serve the people of Texas.” Faculty leaders, however, voiced alarm. Pauline Strong, who heads the UT-Austin chapter of the American Association of University Professors, urged Eltife and University President Jim Davis to reject the deal. “It trades autonomy for subservience, academic freedom for censorship, gender science and history for ideology, and the best interests of UT students and faculty for the favor of an administration intent on destroying our university,” Strong said in a statement to the Tribune. “The requirements laid out in this letter will be the beginning rather than the end of the Trump administration’s demands of our institution. Chairman Eltife and President Davis, we implore you to take a stand for Longhorn pride and academic excellence. Do not participate in a race to the bottom for once-proud institutions of higher education. Just say no!”

I will just note that there’s a lot of classical literature out there that addresses the matter of making a deal with the devil. I hope Chair Eltife is sufficiently versed in these matters. Here’s one approach that he might find appealing.

Either you find the idea of this entirely revolting, or you see it as an easy way to do something messy that you want to do. As such, I’m not going to argue this on the merits, there’s no point. I will make three observations and then get out:

1. Like, have some pride, man. The University of Texas is a revered institution. It will long outlast this tawdry moment. Act like you care about that.

2. As with all protection rackets and mob bosses, there is no satisfying Trump. You don’t pay him off and then see him go away. He will come back for more. What will be demanded of you next time around?

3. Donald Trump will not be President forever, and the Republicans will not be in the majority in Congress forever. There could – really, there should – be some consequences for acquiescing in this embarrassing way when another regime is in power. Maybe you, Kevin Eltife, will not be at UT when that happens, and it won’t be your mess to deal with. But see point #1. How do you want to be remembered in this moment?

Related Posts: